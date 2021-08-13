San Francisco to require proof of vaccination at indoor venues

Worried that the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail San Francisco’s economic rebound, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday that the city will require proof of full vaccination at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues to help keep businesses open.

Video Transcript

- So the reason why we're here today is because we're actually following the lead of small businesses, and in particular many bars in San Francisco, that decided on their own, we're going to require proof of vaccination before you enter our bar. And starting August 20, you will need proof of vaccination in businesses for your customers in high contact areas, like bars, restaurants, clubs, theaters, entertainment venues, indoor gyms and fitness, and large indoor events with more than 1,000 people.

By October 13, employees at these establishments must be vaccinated as well. So all of the employees need to show proof of vaccination by October 13 to their employer.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places

    A rapidly growing number of places across the U.S. are requiring people to show proof they have been inoculated against COVID-19 to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant.

  • San Francisco, New Orleans Implement Vaccine, COVID Test Mandates for Indoor Dining

    In San Francisco, proof of full vaccination will be required to enter places like indoor restaurants, bars, and gyms.

  • Sarah Silverman Goes Off on Vaccine Mandate Haters

    ABCComedian Sarah Silverman became the latest high-profile guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week and she opened her second of two monologues Thursday night by highlighting the odd experience of filling in for her ex-boyfriend.“Look, I know you guys miss Jimmy,” she began. “But take it from me, you will get over him. It’s true, he does not have to define you. Sure, you wasted your child-bearing years with him, but you will find you again. And this time, you’ll be stronger and you’ll be wise

  • With delta on the rise, are kids safe going back to school?

    Masks, vaccines, and social distancing will all play an important role in keeping schools open and safe.

  • Pentagon discusses 'deeply concerning' Taliban violence as the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan

    During a press briefing on Friday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby answered questions on the recent advancement of Taliban forces in Afghanistan ahead of the planned withdrawal of all U.S. military forces by Aug. 31.

  • As school districts require masks, we have to talk about the downsides for kids, too

    They include psychological damage caused by habituating kids to a world in which they are taught that they are both in danger and dangerous. [Opinion]

  • Inmate on death row sues for pastor's touch

    A Texas death-row inmate has sued state prison officials to allow his pastor to lay hands on him as he dies from a lethal injection.

  • How to show proof of vaccination anywhere in CA

    Many indoor businesses in San Francisco and other parts of California are requiring proof of vaccination. Here's how to get your digital card.

  • Can Zach Wilson and the new-look Jets climb out of the cellar? | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Writer Jay Busbee continue our 2021 NFL training camp tour with the New York Jets. What should be the expectations for Zach Wilson? How long will a rebuild take? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Texas judge allows Harris County to temporarily defy Gov. Abbott's mask ban

    A Texas district judge granted Harris County’s request for a temporary order that prevents the enforcement of Gov. Greg Abbott's recent executive order banning face masks mandates in public schools, according to the Houston Chronicle.Why it matters: The order allows the county to temporarily enforce mask mandates for students and school faculty as COVID cases continue to tick up throughout Houston.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Abbott

  • Parent attacks teacher after mask dispute on first day of school, official says

    The teacher suffered "lacerations on his face, some bruising on his a face and a pretty good knot on the back of his head," the Amador County Unified School District superintendent said.

  • UConn vs Fresno State Prediction, Game Preview

    UConn vs Fresno State college football prediction and game preview.

  • Man stabbed, reporter attacked at protest at LA City Hall

    A man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates on the south lawn of Los Angeles' City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters, the Los Angeles Police Department and local media said. About 2 p.m., a group of several hundred people holding American flags, Trump memorabilia and signs calling for “medical freedom” arrived at City Hall around 2 p.m. for the rally, the Los Angeles Times reported.

  • Are Egg Whites Really Healthier Than Whole Eggs? An RD Officially Sets the Record Straight

    The whites are good for you, but they’re not the optimal option. Here’s what this nutritionist has to say about eating whole eggs vs. egg whites.

  • Mfiondu Kabengele with a dunk vs the New York Knicks

    Mfiondu Kabengele (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the New York Knicks, 08/14/2021

  • College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 0

    College football expert picks, predictions for Week 0 highlighted by Nebraska vs Illinois and Hawaii vs UCLA.

  • Taliban conquer Afghanistan's south, take 4 more cities

    The Taliban completed their sweep of Afghanistan’s south on Friday, taking four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that brought them closer to Kabul just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war.

  • How this education start-up aims to improve remote learning

    Michael Chasen, Class Technologies Inc. CEO and Co-Founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his education start-up raising $105M in its latest funding round as well as break down how COVID has transformed remote learning.

  • Court orders Biden to reinstate Trump's 'remain in Mexico' policy

    A federal judge has ordered President Joe Biden's administration to reinstate his Republican predecessor's "remain in Mexico" policy, which forced tens of thousands of Central American asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court cases. In a victory for the states of Missouri and Texas, which brought the suit, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said on Friday that the Biden administration had violated laws on procedure by failing to consider "several of the main benefits" of the program and acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending it. A Biden administration memo announcing a formal end to the policy was circulated June 1.

  • FDA authorizes emergency use of COVID-19 vaccination booster shot

    U.S. health regulators have authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.