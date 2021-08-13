San Francisco to require proof of vaccination at indoor venues

Worried that the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail San Francisco’s economic rebound, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday that the city will require proof of full vaccination at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues to help keep businesses open.

Video Transcript

- So the reason why we're here today is because we're actually following the lead of small businesses, and in particular many bars in San Francisco, that decided on their own, we're going to require proof of vaccination before you enter our bar. And starting August 20, you will need proof of vaccination in businesses for your customers in high contact areas, like bars, restaurants, clubs, theaters, entertainment venues, indoor gyms and fitness, and large indoor events with more than 1,000 people.

By October 13, employees at these establishments must be vaccinated as well. So all of the employees need to show proof of vaccination by October 13 to their employer.

