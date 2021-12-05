San Francisco restaurant hit with negative reviews after asking officers to leave

A San Francisco restaurant was hit with a wave of negative reviews after it made headlines for asking uniformed police officers to leave, saying the presence of guns made staff uncomfortable.

Hilda and Jesse, a breakfast restaurant in the city's North Beach neighborhood, seated three uniformed officers on Friday but said its staff became uncomfortable with the presence of "multiple weapons" shortly after.

The restaurant's Instagram page said this was not a political decision and was made with the interest of their staff.

"We respect the San Francisco Police Department and are grateful for the work they do," the statement on social media said. "We welcome them into the restaurant when they are off-duty, out of uniform and without their weapons."

The restaurant owners also met with officers at the department's central station Saturday to discuss the incident, according to NBC Bay Area.

An onslaught of negative, 1-star reviews hit the Hilda and Jesse Yelp page over the weekend.

"Refusing law enforcement because they were in uniform is all I need to know about this place," one review said. "Will never step foot in there. Be sure NOT to call the police if you're being robbed!! Don't be hypocrites!!"

Another review wrote, "What is wrong with you? I look forward to you going out of business. You are a disgrace. Throwing cops out????"

By Sunday morning, the restaurant page had a 1-star rating with more than 460 reviews.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott addressed the issue on Saturday in a series of tweets. Scott said that the department stands for "safety with respect," even if the officers find someone else's wishes "personally disappointing."

"I believe the vast majority of San Franciscans welcome their police officers, who deserve to know that they are appreciated for the difficult job we ask them to do — in their uniforms — to keep our neighborhoods and businesses safe," Scott added.