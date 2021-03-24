San Francisco school board's latest crisis: Racist tweets

FILE - In this June 1, 2020, file photo, San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks outside City Hall in San Francisco. Breed joined a chorus of officials who have denounced the tweets by the vice president of San Francisco's school board, Alison Collins, as racist and anti-Asian. Collins is under fire for tweets she wrote in 2016 that said Asian Americans use "white supremacist" thinking to get ahead and were racist toward Black students. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The vice president of San Francisco’s school board is under fire for tweets she wrote in 2016, saying that Asian Americans use “white supremacist” thinking to get ahead and were racist toward Black students.

The tweets are at the center of a new crisis facing the scandal-plagued Board of Education, which has been sued, criticized and mocked over the past few months.

Board member Alison Collins was the focus of a heated public meeting Tuesday evening attended online by more than 1,000 people, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Many callers demanded Collins step down, echoing calls by two board members and dozens of officials who have denounced the tweets as racist and anti-Asian. Mayor London Breed also joined the chorus, saying “our students and our API community deserve better."

Collins told the meeting she wanted to again express her “sincere and heartfelt apologies.” In an earlier statement, she apologized for the hurt caused by the tweets, which critics have called a non-apology.

The posts resurfaced last week amid a surge of violence and harassment against Asian Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area and around the country. They are the latest embarrassment for San Francisco’s school board, which has prided itself on putting racial equity at the top of its agenda.

In the midst of the pandemic, the school board faced national criticism for a plan to rename 44 of its schools — including one named for Abraham Lincoln and another for Sen. Dianne Feinstein — that it said honored people with discriminatory legacies. The plan was subsequently put on hold after an avalanche of criticism saying the board should focus on reopening schools, which are still closed despite the city's low transmission rates, rather than renaming them. The board also bowed to complaints that its process to select which schools should be renamed was flawed.

The city of San Francisco then took the dramatic step of suing the board and the school district to force the reopening of schools. Under a plan recently negotiated with its labor unions, San Francisco plans to phase-in the reopening of elementary school classrooms in mid-April.

The board has also faced criticism for a plan to end merit-based admissions to the city’s top public high school, Lowell, and use the same lottery-based system that admits students to other high schools.

Collins was a strong proponent of Lowell High School dropping its merit-based admissions process, which she called racist. About 55% of Lowell students are Asian, even though Asians make up about 34% of the city's population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. About 17% of students are white, 11% are Latino and just 2% are Black.

The 2016 tweets were made public by a group of parents who have started an effort to recall three of the board’s seven members, including Collins.

In the tweets, Collins, who is Black, wrote that she was looking to “combat anti-black racism in the Asian community at my daughters’ mostly Asian (American) school.”

Many Asian Americans, she wrote, “believe they benefit from the ‘model minority’ BS’” and “use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.‘”

Near the end of the thread, Collins called for Asian Americans to speak out against President Donald Trump's policies, saying that her daughter stepped in to stop Asian American boys who were bullying a Latino student.

“Don’t Asian Americans know they are on his list as well?” Collins wrote, using asterisks in place of a racial slur. “Do they think they won’t be deported? profiled? beaten? Being a house n(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)r is still being a n(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)r. You’re still considered ‘the help.’”

The two school board members who have called on Collins to resign — Jenny Lam and Faauuga Moliga — are the board’s only Asian American or Pacific Islander members. The others have condemned the tweets but say they support a “restorative process.”

___

This story has been corrected to accurately reflect the Asian population of San Francisco.

Recommended Stories

  • Lawsuit alleges racial profiling in cellphone confrontation

    The family of a Black teenager who was falsely accused of stealing a woman's cellphone in a New York City hotel last December filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging that the woman and the hotel engaged in racial profiling. The family alleges in the lawsuit filed in state court in Manhattan that Keyon Harrold Jr. was “violently accosted” by Miya Ponsetto on Dec. 26 in the lobby of the Arlo Hotel and that hotel manager Chad Nathan helped her and demanded that the teenager turn over his phone for inspection. Paul D’Emilia, an attorney for Ponsetto, said in an email that Ponsetto is at home in California and has not been informed of any lawsuit.

  • Organizations Call on American CEOs to Address Anti-Asian Violence

    Three business organizations of color have banded together to call on U.S. chief executive officers to address the growing incidence of hate crimes against Asian Americans. In an open letter on March 10, the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), U.S. Black Chambers and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said that the longest-lasting impact against the violence comes from corporate employers, who are in a unique position to influence social change. The groups cite the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer, which found that 86% of respondents look for CEOs to lead on issues such as COVID-19’s impact, joblessness due to automation and other issues, as well as the persisting struggle for racial justice.

  • SFUSD VP apologizes for offensive tweets aimed at Asian Americans

    San Francisco Board of Education Vice President Alison Collins' apologized for her offensive tweets aimed at Asian Americans as multiple board members called for her resignation.

  • Asian Mom Punched in Front of Child on Way to Anti-Asian Violence Protest in NYC

    A man who punched an Asian woman headed to a protest against anti-Asian violence in New York City has been arrested. The incident occurred while the woman was walking with her daughter near 51 Astor Place in Lower Manhattan at 11:37 a.m. on Sunday. WANTED for HATE CRIME ASSAULT : On Sunday March 21, 2021 @ 11:37 A.M. in the vicinity of 51 Astor Pl. @nypd9pct during an Anti-Asian Violence Protest , a protester carrying anti violence sign was approached by a male suspect and assaulted .

  • TikTok has 'goosebumps' over mom's candid conversation about racism with young kids: 'They killed Asian people'

    A Korean-American mom is going viral after sharing how she talks about racism with her kids.

  • China is trying to use the Atlanta and Boulder mass shootings to undermine US criticism of its Uyghur abuse

    Two Chinese foreign ministry officials suggested that the US should not criticize Beijing's rights abuses while failing to address its own.

  • Tucker Carlson slams Barack Obama for saying recent shootings were motivated by ‘racism and misogyny’

    Tucker Carlson has never been a fan of Barack Obama but this week the Fox News host accused the former president of being “a racial arsonist” during his broadcast, due to comments he made about the recent shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, and Boulder, Colorado. Tuesday evening, during the opening monologue for his show, Carlson responded to Obama’s public statements on Monday’s mass shooting in Colorado that left 10 people dead.

  • Column: Asian and Black Americans experience racism differently. But we need to unite against hate

    Can Black Americans and Asian Americans make common cause in battling white supremacy?

  • Miley Cyrus Sends Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner a Huge Hannah Montana -Themed Gift for Show's 15th Anniversary

    "HOLY HANNAH MONTANA!!!" Joe Jonas wrote in response to the impressive floral arrangement

  • Family of Black teen accused of stealing cellphone files lawsuit

    Jazz musician Keyon Harrold's 14-year-old son was attacked in the lobby of the Arlo SoHo in December after Miya Ponsetto accused him of stealing her iPhone.

  • 'No Zoom' Oscars causes backlash, Hollywood media reports

    The "No Zoom" policy for this year's Oscars ceremony is proving a headache for multiple nominees who live outside the United States and who are still under pandemic restrictions, according to Hollywood publications. Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Wednesday that publicists and some studio executives have complained to the film academy about logistics, costs and quarantine issues raised by the decision to bar nominees from taking part in the ceremony remotely. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the ceremony, did not return a request for comment on the reports.

  • Nets' Steve Nash discusses 'big challenge' of facing Jazz without James Harden, Kevin Durant, or Kyrie Irving

    The Nets' roster is built around the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, but when Brooklyn takes on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, none of those three will be on the court.

  • Man entered Atlanta Publix with five guns and body armor, police say

    A suspicious package investigation later shut down the commercial area.

  • After an impressive recent stretch, Steve Kerr is giving Jordan Poole the green light to fire away

    After impressing with his scoring ability since returning from the G League to the Warriors, Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole has the green light to fire away.

  • Crypto Exchange Coinsquare Ordered to Hand Thousands of Customers’ Records to Canadian Tax Agency

    Coinsquare estimates between 5 and 10 percent of customer records could be caught in the sweep.

  • Purity culture and the subjugation of women: Southern Baptist beliefs on sex and gender provide context to spa suspect's 'motive'

    Southern Baptist purity culture teaches that women are to blame for men's sexual urges. AP Photo/Mike StewartEven before a member of a Southern Baptist church was accused of the Georgia spa massacre, motivated, he told police, by guilt over a “sex addiction,” the Southern Baptist Convention was under scrutiny over its teachings on gender and sexuality. Just two weeks ago, prominent evangelical Bible teacher Beth Moore announced she had left the Southern Baptists, primarily over what she described as denominational leaders’ misogyny as reflected in their support for Donald Trump. And then came the attack on March 16 which left eight dead, including six Asian women. The suspect’s church has since expelled Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old charged in the killings, and condemned the actions as the result of a “sinful heart.” No one is suggesting that the denomination was responsible for what happened. But as a scholar of gender and religion and someone who grew up Southern Baptist, I am aware that holding girls and women responsible for men’s sexual urges is not uncommon in a denomination that expects women to submit to men. This expectation of submission was a theme that came up repeatedly in interviews I conducted with 159 current and former Southern Baptist women for my book “God Speaks to Us, Too: Southern Baptist Women on Church, Home, and Society.” Common beliefs, not creeds Southern Baptists, the largest branch of evangelicalism in the U.S., are noncreedal. This means Southern Baptists do not have a required dogma, although the denomination’s confessional statement, “The Baptist Faith and Message,” lays out commonly held beliefs. Not every Southern Baptist, then, believes the same things. But since the 1990s, fundamentalists who adhere to a strict set of beliefs have controlled the denomination. Their approach to interpreting the Bible and their beliefs about gender predominate in Southern Baptist churches. They are taught in Southern Baptist seminaries, practiced in hiring for missionaries and agency workers, and reflected in curriculum materials for churches. Central is the belief in Biblical literalism – a method of interpreting the Bible based on the belief that the text is literally true. Biblical literalists believe, for example, that God created the universe in six days, that a worldwide flood destroyed all but Noah’s family and the pairs of animals on the ark, and that the Red Sea parted so the Israelites could walk across on dry ground. Literalism goes hand in hand with inerrancy – the belief that the Bible is without error, not only in doctrine but also in history and science. This method of interpreting the Bible plays a significant role in how Southern Baptists come to many of their beliefs about gender. The fall of Eve Many Southern Baptists believe that the story of Adam and Eve in the Bible happened literally as described. That is, God created one man and one woman, put them in the Garden of Eden, and forbade them to eat the fruit from one tree. Because Eve was the first of the humans to fall from God’s grace by eating the forbidden fruit, she became subject to man. And that subjugation fell on all women, according to Southern Baptist teaching. Further, some Baptists argue that gender hierarchy was God’s original intention. This interpretation of Eve as “first in the Edenic fall” was cited by Southern Baptists in a 1984 resolution calling for women to be excluded from ordained ministry. This fits with the Southern Baptist principle of complementarianism which holds that while God created men and women as equals, they perform separate but complementary roles: that men are to be leaders in home, church and society, and women are to be submissive helpers, primarily responsible for caring for the home and rearing children. In this way, women are expected to submit to men in the home and in the church. Southern Baptist leaders point to the writings of the apostle Paul in the Bible (Ephesians 5:22) as evidence of God’s expectation of women’s submission: “Wives, submit yourself unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord.” This view of submission also means that women should not hold leadership over men or teach men in the church, hence the move to prevent women being ordained. Sexuality and gender identity The denomination’s teachings on sexuality are similarly rooted in traditional beliefs about women and men. Humans were, according to Southern Baptists, created heterosexual, and sexual activity is acceptable only between a man and a woman in a lifelong heterosexual marriage. While 54% of Christians support acceptance of homosexuality, only 30% of Southern Baptists believe homosexuality should be accepted. In 1992, the Southern Baptist Convention amended its constitution to exclude churches that implied acceptance of homosexuality. The suspect in the spa killings attended Crabtree First Baptist Church in Milton, Ga. Chris Aluka Berry for The Washington Post via Getty Images The executive committee of the Southern Baptist Convention recently ousted two churches that welcome LGBTQ people into membership. Most evangelicals believe that God created humanity as male and female only. According to the denomination, only these two biological sexes exist, and gender aligns with sex. In 2014, the Southern Baptist Convention approved a resolution affirming, “God’s good design” is “that gender identity is determined by biological sex and not by one’s self-perception.” These views on sexual activity and gender roles are reflected in the purity culture that influences many Southern Baptists. Purity culture focuses on abstinence outside traditional heterosexual marriage and dangers in girls’ and women’s sexuality. In particular, purity culture teaches that girls and women are responsible for boys’ and men’s sexuality and that they may cause boys and men to sin through expressions of their own sexuality. These teachings are supported by an entire industry of purity rings, purity balls, purity curricula and purity music. Purity culture rarely talks about sexual violence or consent because of the assumption that controlling men’s sexual urges is women’s responsibility, and so, if women will be completely asexual, men will not be overcome by their sexual urges. Taken together, these beliefs create a context in which men exert authority and control. Women are expected to submit to men and to constrain men’s sexual urges and behaviors through their pure lifestyles. Women are seen as important but secondary, equal in value but submissive in actuality. None of this can excuse or explain the actions of the shooting suspect in Georgia. But Southern Baptist beliefs about sex and gender give context to the suspect’s apparent conviction that his sexual urges were wrong, and that the women he believed to have encouraged them were in some way responsible. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Susan M. Shaw, Oregon State University. Read more:Sexism has long been part of the culture of Southern BaptistsShould Southern Baptist women be preachers? A centuries old controversy finds new life Susan M. Shaw does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Joanna Gaines Recalls Seeing Her Korean Mom Endure a 'Harsh Look or an Underhanded Comment' as a Kid

    The Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star spoke out about those who "would attempt to belittle her rich story and her beautiful culture" amid recent anti-Asian hate crimes

  • Indiana attorney general tells Senate voting laws should be based on 'public confidence' rather than evidence of fraud

    A Republican attorney general who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election argued at a Senate hearing Wednesday that voting laws should be guided by public confidence rather than evidence of fraud at the polls.

  • Canada border agents had valid interest in Huawei CFO, prosecutor tells extradition judge

    Canadian Border agents had legitimate reasons to question Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou for three hours before her arrest by federal police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday, pushing back at defense arguments. Meng's lawyers contend that abuses of process took place in the lead-up to her arrest in December 2018 that should invalidate the U.S. extradition request. Meng, 49, was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on a U.S warrant at Vancouver International Airport.

  • China bashes US over racism, inequality, pandemic response

    China took the U.S. to task Wednesday over racism, financial inequality and the federal government’s response to the coronavirus in an annual report that seeks to counter U.S. accusations of human rights abuses by China’s ruling Communist Party. The 28-page report issued by China’s Cabinet opens with “I can't breathe,” a reference to George Floyd, the Black American who was declared dead last May after a police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.