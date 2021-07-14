San Francisco sees increase in shootings, assaults

Louis Casiano
·3 min read

San Francisco saw an increase in shootings and assaults in the first six months of this year compared to the same time frame in 2020 as the police department struggles with a shortage of 400 police officers, officials said Monday.

Police Chief Bill Scott said the city reported 119 shootings – fatal and nonfatal – compared to 58 in the first half of last year. The data follows a national trend many cities are experiencing. Shootings are up in Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, Ore., Baltimore and Houston, to name a few.

"We’re almost double where we were in the last two years, and that is a huge concern," Scott told reporters during a mid-year report on crime trends in the city.

He also said robberies were down despite viral videos showing brazen daytime thefts in retail stores. In a robbery caught on video last week at a Nieman Marcus in Union Square, 10 people went in, snatched designer purses, and ran out to waiting cars.

SHOPLIFTERS RULING THE ROOST AT BIG CITY STORES, PHARMACY CHAINS

That video followed another one of a man filling a garbage bag with items inside a San Francisco Walgreens as people recorded him with their cellphones.

Currently, the San Francisco Police Department is short 400 officers, Scott said. Many police agencies have seen retention numbers drop as more officers decide to retire early amid an uptick in violent crime and calls to defund police departments in the wake of the George Floyd killing.

Scott used the news conference to push for more officers.

"This not a one-year thing," he said according to SF Gate. "The mayor did all she could to keep us from getting smaller... Recruitment is very hard right now."

At the start of the briefing, Mayor London Breed said the 1,000 car break-ins reported each month are likely perpetrated by 10 groups of people. She also acknowledged attacks on the elderly and Asian residents and the retail thefts, many captured on video.

In May, two elderly Asian women were stabbed as they waited for a bus in downtown San Francisco and the attack was caught on video. It was the latest in a series of attacks against Asian Americans in the city and nationwide since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

"Those videos are not just going viral in San Francisco, they're going viral all over the world," Breed told reporters. "But what's not going viral… is the fact that in almost every single instance our police department have arrested many of the people in these particular crimes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, law enforcement and city leaders met with President Biden to discuss ways to address the crime surge across the nation.

To help address the rise in gun violence in San Francisco, the police department is building relationships with community members and partnering with the California Partnerships for Safe Communities, a coalition of organizations that identify people who are at risk of becoming a crime victim or a perpetrator and who work with families to prevent crime, Scott said.

"When you come to San Francisco and commit a crime, you will be arrested," Breed said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Falconio murder: Australian police renew appeal to find body

    Australian police want to find the remains of Peter Falconio, who was killed in the outback 20 years ago.

  • ‘Aline’ Review: Valérie Lemercier’s Sappy Céline Dion Cover Lacks the Range of the Artist It Celebrates

    You know who does a really great Céline Dion? Kathy Griffin. Typically withering in her impressions, the comedian clearly has a soft spot for the vocal superstar. She gets the singer’s French-Canadian accent, the unconventional appeal of her open-book private life and that fabulously operatic body language — one hand gesturing toward heaven, the other […]

  • Singapore economy stumbles, but Q2 GDP pace fastest in a decade

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore's economy lost momentum in the second quarter after battling new outbreaks of COVID-19 but expanded at its fastest annual pace in just over a decade, as the city-state continued to rebound from last year's coronavirus-induced plunge. Singapore had implemented tougher rules on public gatherings in May this year after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

  • Dollar hits three-month high to euro on bets for faster Fed tightening

    The U.S. dollar touched a three-month high versus the euro and a one-week high versus the yen on Wednesday, after heated U.S. inflation spurred bets of faster monetary policy tightening than Federal Reserve officials have so far signalled. It last traded largely unchanged at $0.6956 ahead of a policy update by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, with economists largely expecting no changes. "Another hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI print has got the market wondering whether the lift in inflation will prove to be transitory or more enduring," Tapas Strickland, an analyst at National Australia Bank, wrote in a research note.

  • Census Bureau: North Carolina businesses faring better than rest of country

    Fewer North Carolina small businesses reported experiencing adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic than the national average, according to the latest survey from the U.S. Census Bureau.

  • Church buys and cancels medical debt of families in New Mexico and Arizona

    Hundreds of households in New Mexico and Arizona recently had their medical debts eliminated, thanks to St. Bede’s Episcopal Church in Santa Fe.

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release

    Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot over the weekend after reportedly being ambushed by multiple gunmen following his release […] The post Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 1-year-old girl is one of the latest victims identified in Surfside condo collapse

    The confirmed death toll rose to 95, officials said Tuesday.

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • New information jolts case in Iowa college student's slaying

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.

  • Capitol Rioter Who Joined White Supremacist Gang While in Prison for Attempted Murder Sentenced to Time Served

    Have you ever sat around wondering, “What does a white man in America have to do to stay locked up?” Well, if you have, you can, unfortunately, cross “be convicted of attempted murder, join a white supremacist prison gang and then later take part in an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government” off of your list of potential offenses that will put a white man under the jail.

  • 76-Year-Old Woman Incarcerated For Not Picking Up Calls While In Class Granted Compassionate Release

    The 76-year-old received a compassionate release on Tuesday, July 6.