San Francisco shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt: police

A shooting in a popular San Francisco neighborhood left one person dead and at least four others with injuries, police said.

The gunfire erupted Sunday shortly before midnight in the Little Italy area of North Beach, officials said, according to the local news station NBC Bay Area.

Authorities were investigating the incident Monday and say a gun was recovered from the street. Officials have not named a motive, suspect or any of the victims.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Employees at businesses in the area heard between and four six gunshots and, upon coming outside, saw a women who appeared to suffer multiple gunshot wounds, they told the news station KGO. The unnamed staffers said they brought the woman inside the nearby Condor Club until first responders arrived.

Another victim — said to be badly hurt — was also seen in the street, different witnesses told the TV outlet.

Police have not released the nature of the victims’ injuries, nor have they provided an update on those who were hurt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.