How San Francisco has transformed in the last decade, from rising rents to filthy streets

There was a time when San Francisco was almost empty. In 1846, two years before the dawn of the California Gold Rush, the city only had around 200 residents.

By 1852, its population had skyrocketed to 36,000 people. That ethos of rapid growth has been inscribed in the city's DNA. Over the last decade, San Francisco has undergone a new transformation, as the arrival of major tech companies kicked off a period of rampant growth and rising inequality throughout the city.

The homeless population has risen by about 50% and average rents have climbed to nearly $1,900 per month. Meanwhile, the tech industry has ballooned to more than 835,000 employees across the Bay Area.

Take a look at how San Francisco has changed in the last decade.

The tech industry has grown by 57% in the San Francisco Bay Area since 2009.

Over the last 10 years, major tech companies like Google, Apple, and Facebook have dramatically expanded their presence in San Francisco. The city also saw the rise of startups like Uber, Slack, and Lyft. The Bay Area had more than 835,000 technology jobs as of May.

At the same time, creative professionals like artists and musicians have found it increasingly difficult to live there.

"I've seen more change in San Francisco in the last two years than ever before," local artist Locust Songs recently told Hyperallergic. "It's lonely here now — so many of the people in my community have had to leave."







The median household income has risen 27% in the last decade.

In 2009, San Francisco's median household income was less than $76,000 a year.

Today, it's more than $96,000 a year — an income that still isn't enough to everyday expenses, according to a recent analysis by GOBankingRates. The analysis determined that a San Francisco resident would need to earn $104,000 a year to afford to live in the city.







