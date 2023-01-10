San Francisco Is Under Flash-Flood Warning
(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco is under a flash-flood warning as the Bay Area — already saturated with water — gets pummeled by a downpour and even hail.
The flood warning lasts until 3:30 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service. It comes less than a day after Los Angeles had such a warning.
San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management warned of a “dangerous and life-threatening situation” and told residents not to attempt to travel. Sheets of rain poured down in the city before easing shortly after 1 p.m. local time.
A parade of dangerous storms has drenched California in recent weeks. It’s killed at least 14 people, forced highways to close throughout the state and prompted evacuations of some communities in recent days including Montecito, a tony beachside town in Santa Barbara County.
