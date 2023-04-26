San Francisco videos show pipe attack on former official who says charges will be dropped

ABC News

Former Harvard Professor Charles Lieber -- who was found guilty of concealing his affiliation with a Chinese recruitment program -- was sentenced to time served in prison (two days) and two years of supervised release with six months of home arrest, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. In December 2021, Lieber was found guilty of concealing his affiliation with the Wuhan University of Technology and his participation in China’s Thousand Talents Program, a program designed by the Chinese government to recruit high-level scientists, and failing to report payments on his taxes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.