San Francisco's mayor agrees to $23K fine for ethics breach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Monday agreed to pay nearly $23,000 in a fine to the city for a series of ethics violations while in office, including asking a former governor to release her brother from prison and allowing a former head of public works embroiled in a corruption scandal to pay her car repair bill.

The proposed agreement from the city’s Ethics Commission also fines Breed for failing to properly report a 2015 campaign contribution while running for reelection to the Board of Supervisors. If approved by the Ethics Commission at its next meeting on Aug. 13, the mayor will personally pay the fine, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday.

The commission found Breed’s violations are “significant” and involve the misuse of her title as mayor for personal gain and violated the city’s laws on accepting gifts from subordinates and campaign contributions.

Breed said in a statement Tuesday that the fines are “fair” and she took responsibility for her actions.

“I’ve learned a lot over the last two years since the most recent of these events took place, and I’ve learned from this process,” she said.

Breed agreed to pay $8,292 for accepting a gift in 2019 from Mohammed Nuru, the former Public Works director whom federal officials charged with fraud. A few weeks after Nuru was charged by the FBI, Breed acknowledged in a statement that Nuru paid for expenses involving repairs to her car in 2019.

In 2018, Breed joined other members of her family in a letter to outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown requesting an early release from prison for an older brother who has served nearly two decades of a 44-year sentence on a manslaughter conviction. The governor ultimately did not pardon Breed’s brother, who remains in prison.

She will be fined $2,500 for the letter.

In 2015, when Breed was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors running for reelection, she wanted to have a float created to ride in during the annual San Francisco Pride Parade. According to the stipulation, Breed asked two restaurateurs to each pay $1,250 directly to the float manufacturer.

According to the stipulation, the contributions were not properly recorded in campaign finance disclosures and also exceeded the $500 per person contribution limit established for city candidates.

The mayor will be fined $7,500 for failing to disclose the contributions and $4,500 for accepting contributions over the legal limit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gay Asian man who fell into a coma after brutal attack is making ‘tremendous progress’ in recovery

    A gay Asian man who fell into a coma following a brutal attack in Atlanta last month, is now making “tremendous progress” in his recovery. Courageous recovery: Joshua Dowd, 28, had a very active day on Saturday as he tried to move his head, both of his arms and his legs following the incident, according to the recent update on his GoFundMe page. What happened: The Atlanta Police Department found Dowd barely breathing on the train tracks in the Lindbergh area of Buckhead on July 11.

  • Wild winds make for an unpleasant beach day

    On Aug. 3, a powerful storm blew through Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, that sent umbrellas flying and foamy waves crashing to the shore.

  • Shooting near the Pentagon injures multiple people — including a police officer

    Gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown.

  • Bubonic plague in chipmunks forces closure of top Lake Tahoe sites

    Disease can be spread by fleas that move between animals and humans but it is preventable and treatable The US Forest Service announced the closures ‘based on positive plague tests’ in the rodent population around hiking areas. Photograph: Sam Judy/Alamy Stock Photo Surrounded by fires, parched by drought, and shut down by the pandemic – residents of California’s scenic South Lake Tahoe thought they’d endured everything. That was until this week, when the US Forest Service announced it was closi

  • Afghanistan war: Bodies on the streets as fighting traps Lashkar Gah residents

    Terrified locals are fleeing if they can as the Taliban and troops battle to control Lashkar Gah.

  • Treasury Starts Additional Steps to Avoid Debt-Limit Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury Department began using additional special measures to avoid U.S. default, after the debt limit was reinstated Sunday following a two-year suspension.The department is pausing new investments in several federal employee retirement and benefit funds, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday in a letter to Congress. Previous secretaries have taken similar action during prior episodes over the limit, Yellen wrote.Unless Congress raises or suspends the debt ceiling agai

  • Soccer-Former FIFA interim president Hayatou banned for one year

    Cameroon's Hayatou, 74, served as Confederation of African Football (CAF) president for 29 years until he was voted out in 2017. He was acting president of FIFA from 2015-16 when Sepp Blatter, now 85, was suspended amid a widespread corruption scandal.

  • Ding! Ding! San Francisco's cable cars are running again

    San Francisco's iconic cable cars were chiming their bells and rolling again on the city's hills Monday after being sidelined for 16 months by the pandemic. At Powell and Market, one of the cable car's stops, a line of people snaked around a cable car turntable waiting to ride a car to Ghirardelli Square or Fisherman's Wharf. “Our cable cars are part of what makes San Francisco a world-class destination, and their return is just the latest sign that our city is bouncing back," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

  • Biden Edges Toward High-Level China Engagement

    The White House’s gradual approach with China has been aimed at boosting the U.S.’s position before fully engaging with Beijing. But as WSJ’s Gerald F. Seib explains, a few issues could soon lead to a one-on-one meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping. Photo illustration: Todd Johnson

  • Minnesota Vikings cut ex-TCU star Jeff Gladney after family violence assault charge

    The former Horned Frogs cornerback is also being sued by the alleged victim for $1 million.

  • Mask mandate reinstated in San Francisco Bay Area amid surge

    San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties announced Monday that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor public settings as COVID-19 infections surge because of the highly contagious delta variant. The new mandate applies to everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, and takes effect on Tuesday in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties, as well as the city of Berkeley.

  • Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple

    Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced that he made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple's home in a luxury St. Louis enclave last year. Parson, a Republican, on Friday pardoned Mark McCloskey, who pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750, and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. “Mark McCloskey has publicly stated that if he were involved in the same situation, he would have the exact same conduct,” the McCloskeys' lawyer Joel Schwartz said Tuesday.

  • Deadly shooting at water park followed an escalating ‘altercation,’ Tennessee cops say

    One woman died and another was injured in the shooting, police said.

  • Church group reports suspected Capitol rioter to FBI

    Nearly 600 people have been arrested in connection with the insurrection

  • US Olympian Gwen Berry raises a fist in protest as IOC relaxes rules on free speech

    The IOC allows some athlete demonstrations where it never did before, and Gwen Berry used her voice to speak up before her Olympic competition.

  • Lake Tahoe closes some areas due to plague-infected chipmunks

    Lake Tahoe closes some areas due to plague-infected chipmunks

  • India's worst-hit Maharashtra eases COVID curbs as infections abate

    India's industrial hub of Maharashtra state eased COVID-19 restrictions in most districts on Tuesday, including in the financial capital of Mumbai, after a steady decline in new cases. Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state in India's COVID outbreak, accounting for more than 6 million of the 31.7 million cases. At the peak of a second wave of infections driven by the Delta variant of the virus in April and May, state authorities imposed restrictions on movements and only let essential shops open.

  • Los Angeles Bans Homeless Encampments in Certain Areas

    The controversial ordinance is set to go into effect on August 28.

  • Now's Not the Time to Buy and Flip Homes, According to a Real Estate Expert

    Consider buying apartments and boutique hotels across from malls.

  • Here’s What The Women Who Allege Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Them Told Investigators

    The complaints detailed the “humiliating, uncomfortable, offensive, or inappropriate” impact Cuomo’s actions had on the 11 women who spoke to investigators.View Entire Post ›