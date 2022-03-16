San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation Receives $5.6M Donation

BANNING, CA — The Morongo Band of Mission Indians presented a record $5.6 million donation to the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation on Wednesday that will allow the hospital to become the first certified stroke center in the Pass Area.

“This extremely generous gift from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians will save lives all acrossour Pass communities for many, many years to come,” said Foundation President Randy Robbins. “Morongo’s donation will bring immediate, life-saving benefits to the residents of the Pass and isan amazing milestone for marking the 40th anniversary of our Foundation.”

The money will be used to purchase two computerized tomography (CT) scanners and a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine. The funding will also pay for construction of a new building for the MRI equipment. The Foundation will also use the funds to purchase a new gamma camera and upgrade the stroke facility’s digital radiography rooms and older pieces of equipment, according to a news release from the tribe.

Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin praised the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital staff, leadership and Foundation for serving others in need, especially over the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Your commitment, compassion, and professionalism are nothing short of amazing. Morongo has enjoyed a close relationship with the Foundation and the hospital for decades, and our Tribe is grateful to build upon that partnership to advance the health and wellness of our growing Pass communities,” Martin said.

“We are deeply grateful for Morongo’s support, which will allow us to purchase new equipment that is essential for strengthening patient care,” said San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karan P. Singh. “When it comes to strokes, every minute counts. Morongo’s gift puts us in a much better position to save lives and reduce long-term impacts to stroke patients by providing them immediate care.”

This article originally appeared on the Banning-Beaumont Patch