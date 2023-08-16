San Joaquin County aims to tackle drug epidemic with new treatment facility
A new detox and treatment facility is in the works in San Joaquin County to address an ongoing rise in drug use. County officials said the rates of drug-related deaths are higher in San Joaquin County than in other parts of the state. The San Joaquin County Board unanimously approved a roughly $60 million to $80 million project named the "San Joaquin Be Well Campus" as presented by the county’s Health Services Agency during a meeting last week.