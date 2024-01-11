San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors appoint new chair, vice chair

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors have selected a new chairman for 2024.

The board appointed District 1 Supervisor Miguel Villapudua as chairman on Tuesday. His term began immediately and will last for one year. He replaces District 5 Supervisor Robert Rickman, who served as board chairman in 2023.

"This job will change your life. You work seven days a week and you're committed to the community," Villapudua said during Tuesday's meeting. "This year, as chairman, I promise you I'm going to give you my whole heart. I'm going to do everything I can to give this county the best."

San Joaquin County supervisor Miguel Villapudua speaks at the E-Carshare preview event at Conway Homes in south Stockton on Thursday, August, 25, 2022.

The selection was made as part of the annual reorganization meeting, which happens each January.

The chairman's vote counts the same as each of the other four supervisors in charge of handling the county's $2.6 billion budget. However, the title brings other responsibilities, such as conducting board meetings, making committee assignments for board members, and representing the board and the county at events throughout the year.

Also part of the reorganization, District 2 Supervisor Paul Canepa will take over as vice chair. The vice chair leads meetings when the chairman isn't available.

“I look forward to serving in this new role,” Canepa said. “In the last year, I have embraced my position as supervisor and sought to understand the complex work that the county does on behalf of its residents. I am excited to continue that work as vice chairman, supporting Chairman Villapudua and representing San Joaquin County in Sacramento and throughout the state."

Paul Canepa, who is running for San Joaquin County supervisor, district 2, participates in a debate with opponent Elbert Holman at the Stockton Record's office in downtown Stockton on Tuesday Oct. 25, 2022.

Villapudua was elected to the board of supervisors in 2016 and took office in 2017. His district includes Stockton, as well as unincorporated county pockets within the city. He is serving the final year of his second term. In 2023, he served as vice chair.

Canepa was elected to the board in 2022 and took office in 2023. He also represents a large portion of Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors will meet next at 9 a.m. on Jan. 23. The public can watch the meeting in the board chambers at San Joaquin County Administration Building, 44 N. San Joaquin St. or on the county's YouTube channel.

