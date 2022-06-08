San Joaquin County District Attorney to be decided in June 7 primary

Votes are being counted today to determine who will be San Joaquin County district attorney: Tori Verber Salazar, who’s held the office for eight years, or Ron Freitas, the longtime local prosecutor and deputy district attorney coming for Verber Salazar’s seat.

According to campaign finance statements, as of May 21, Freitas has received $177,000 in campaign contributions and spent more than $250,000 — the most of any local race on the June 7 ballot by far — outspending Verber Salazar by almost $180,000. Freitas has also garnered more endorsements and financial support from law enforcement agencies and unions.

Verber Salazar, 56, was born and raised in Stockton — her father was a police officer, her mother, a civil rights activist. As DA for the past eight years, she said she’s focused on uplifting communities through protecting victims and criminal justice reform while holding those who commit harm in the community accountable.

During her time in office, Verber Salazar has worked to establish programs to reduce recidivism —the rate at which a convicted criminal will commit another crime — and it’s working. The recidivism rate of those who go through Project Navigate Constructive Change — an alternative to incarceration for juveniles and young adults who are charged with a minor felony — is 15-30%, down from the 70% prison recidivism rate.

“Taking violent people and putting them in a violent situation and expecting them to become less violent … it’s just not working that well,” Verber Salazar said. “A lot of times when you sit down and talk with (victims) and explain the process, they just want the best program to make sure this person doesn’t cause harm.”

Freitas, 60, from Los Banos, is a Lodi Unified School District trustee and a San Joaquin County deputy district attorney, where he’s spent the past 34 years as a prosecutor. He called Verber Salazar’s administration a “radical social experiment.”

Freitas said he plans to bring common sense back to the DA’s office by getting tough on crime through a three-prong platform: violent offenders serving maximum sentences, fighting for victims with every tool the DA’s office has and breaking the playground to prison pipeline through real intervention strategies.

“As the head of homicide (department) for at least eight years, one of the things that I saw was that no one that I’d ever prosecuted for murder had ever graduated from high school,” Freitas said. “I’d like to focus on getting kids out of the system at an earlier age as opposed to chasing after individuals farther down in their career.”

Freitas’ candidate statement says there will be no more “get out of jail free” cards on his watch, something Verber Salazar said is a false promise to the community. The district attorney does not have jurisdiction over the jail. A judge can order an incarcerated person released to make room for, in theory, a more violent offender.

