San Joaquin County jail officer arrested on possession, weapon charges

San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow in September 2022

A San Joaquin County correctional officer was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs with an intent to sell and allegedly owning an assault weapon illegally, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The arrest arose from an internal investigation at the sheriff's office, according to the statement.

"This revelation brings immense disappointment to our entire office," the statement said.

The officer arrested was Brandon Wolff, who worked at the county jail, according to Deputy Nicholas Goucher, a sheriff's office spokesman.

Goucher said he did not know if the district attorney has filed charges against Wolff in court. More information about the arrest will be released in a statement on Thursday, Goucher said.

