San Joaquin County shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in Thornton that left one man dead and three others injured after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. At least 84 evidence markers dotted the crime scene near Veteran's Memorial Park at the intersection of Thornton Road and Mokelumne Avenue overnight as deputies investigated the shooting. "Small neighborhood gathering that unfortunately devolved into gunfire," said Deputy Sheriff Nick Goucher. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/thornton-drive-by-shooting/43824763