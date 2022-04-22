San Joaquin County Supervisors do not accept retaliation findings against Tom Patti

Supervisor Tom Patti will not be disciplined for findings he retaliated against a staffer, and the full report will not be released to the public.

San Joaquin County Supervisors rejected the findings of an investigation and took no action against Supervisor Tom Patti in harassment and retaliation complaint filed against him by Supervisor Kathy Miller's chief of staff.

The Board had two tie votes at their April 19 meeting, deciding the complaint filed by Camille Zapata, Miller's aide, would go no further.

“I would welcome any conversation and opportunity to meet all of you and I 100% support the issues you have spoken out for, but I will deny the allegations as they’ve been presented, and the guilt that has been presumed because none of it is true,” Patti said.

"Today is about accountability and ensuring me, county employees and victims of harm who have exercised the courage to step forward that corrective action will be taken," Zapata said.

An independent investigator found that Patti retaliated against Zapata at several public board meetings for complaints she filed against him with Human Resources.

With Patti recusing himself, the four-member board deadlocked twice with 2-2 votes. Miller and Board Chair Chuck Winn voted to accept the report, censure Patti, refer the issue to a civil grand jury and release the full investigative report to the public. Supervisors Robert Rickman and Miguel Villapudua voted no.

On a second motion, Villapudua and Rickman voted to accept the report and take no further action. The motion was defeated with Miller and Winn voting against it.

County Counsel J. Mark Myles said he didn’t think there would be any additional liability in releasing the full report, but warned against doing so prior to the vote.

“It’s unprecedented waiving the privilege on a report such as this. Typically, the report would come out if there was litigation pursued,” Myles advised the board. “Waiving privilege is not something that I would recommend because it's unprecedented.”

Despite Zapata’s plea to release the report to the public and Winn’s verbal support, Supervisor Miller’s motion to waive attorney-client privilege and release the report to the public died for lack of a second.

The Brown Act dictates that the findings of an investigation into a complaint against an elected official must be heard in open session. A lively boardroom April 19 fueled more than two hours of public comment and debate from the dais.

Zapata was given as much time as needed to give her public statement to the board. She reflected on a year of what she described as panic and isolation.

“This process has caused a lot of pain and discomfort I cannot begin to fully express to you today,” Zapata said. “For the past year, Supervisor Tom Patti has had a dais, a microphone and the power to unethically attempt to shift policy against me while county policy mandated my silence.”

In 2021, after Zapata’s initial complaint against Patti, there was an unsuccessful attempt by Patti to amend county policy to give board members the power to fire any supervisor’s chief of staff by majority vote.

“While Supervisor Tom Patti did engage in egregious actions against me, the more painful part of my experience has been that county policies and processes have denied timely and impactful accountability,” Zapata said. “This paired with the unfair power dynamics in our system has silenced my voice and denied me access to the full investigative report. You have it and I don’t."

Patti’s attorney James Osborne was given as much time as needed to give a statement on behalf of Patti, to the vocal dismay of some in the crowd. Osborne disputed the integrity of the independent investigation and said Patti made no direct negative comments toward Zapata based on the information that’s been made public.

“As a 20-year veteran of law enforcement, I can say this investigation is full of some holes,” Osborne said. “I understand that the burden of proof by preponderance of evidence is certainly different than in a criminal case, however, I don’t see that we rise here based on what was given on the three allegations we’re discussing, that they rise to the level of retaliation.”

Patti closed by defending his character.

“I’m very proud to be the father of a 13-year-old little girl," Patti said. "I appreciate every single element of the actions that have been taken to give women equal rights and opportunities and nor would I ever consider discriminating based on race, religion, ideology, heritage or anything else."

Myles said he was unaware of any county rules that restrict a supervisor raising complaints or charges against employees at board meetings in open session, nor any restrictions on criticizing the speech or actions of any third party during open session. At no time did the two parties sit down together to attempt to hash the complaints out internally.

Winn said the legalities are irrelevant and spoke to the public ridicule the board receives about the ongoing feud between Patti and Miller.

“More importantly, the public expects us to do our job in a civil and courteous way, to actually work for solutions cooperatively,” Winn said. “People are looking and I’ll be honest with you, they think we’re dysfunctional, they think we’re a circus. They think we’re a joke. People are watching this right now with popcorn enjoying themselves because this is great theater, and that’s wrong. It shouldn’t be that way.”

The county hired Katherine R. Boyd, a Modesto-based attorney specializing in employment law to conduct an investigation into Zapata’s 20 allegations against Patti. Seven were deemed unsubstantiated, 10 were referred to the Ethics Ad Hoc Committee for further consideration and approval and three retaliation complaints were discussed at the April 19 Board of Supervisors meeting:

The independent investigator found that derogatory comments by Patti during the May 18, 2021, Board of Supervisors meeting were made, in part, in retaliation for Zapata’s complaint about him to HR.

The independent investigator found that Patti’s Aug. 18, 2021, public records request was made, in part, in retaliation for Zapata’s complaints to HR about him.

The independent investigator found that Patti’s derogatory comments about Zapata at the Sept. 14, 2021, Board of Supervisors meeting were made, in part, in retaliation for Zapata’s complaint about him to HR.

The initial complaint stemmed from the Jan. 26, 2021, Board of Supervisors meeting when an item to appoint Zapata as Miller’s chief of staff was pulled for discussion. Supervisors Miguel Villapudua, Robert Rickman and Patti expressed concern over a county employee starting at the highest pay level for a chief of staff.

In the days after the Jan. 26 meeting, Zapata, posted on social media her discontent toward the three supervisors and penned a column on open online platform Medium, “My Testimony While Fighting for Equal Pay for Equal Work,” where she alleged the Jan. 26 board discussion was directly about her, and falsely claimed a 3-2 vote had taken place to delay her employment.

Patti, who was chair of the board in 2021, told The Record last week that Zapata’s rhetoric online spurred no less than 80 hostile letters to the board read at the next meeting.

The 10 additional complaints against Patti referred to the Ethics Ad Hoc Committee will come to the board at a later date.

Record reporter Ben Irwin covers Stockton and San Joaquin County government. He can be reached at birwin@recordnet.com or on Twitter @B1rwin. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: SJ board rejects investigation findings, takes no action against Patti