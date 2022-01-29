San Joaquin County supervisors will not discipline assessor Steve Bestolarides

Aaron Leathley, The Record
·3 min read
Steve Bestolarides was appointed assessor-recorder in 2015 during his second term as a San Joaquin County supervisor.

The Board of Supervisors voted to not discipline San Joaquin County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Steve Bestolarides after an independent investigation determined that he retaliated against a county employee.

"I think the report was wrong. The conclusion was wrong," District 2 Supervisor Kathy Miller said after the board meeting.

The investigation presented to the board Tuesday was conducted by an independent investigator hired by the county. It stemmed from a human resources complaint filed in 2020 by Joyce Weber, an auditor-appraiser who formerly worked under Bestolarides.

"I ask for the board's censure, disapproval of conduct, acknowledgement of violation of county policy and (employment) laws and referral to the grand jury for possible removal of (Bestolarides from) office," Weber said in a public comment to the board.

Weber's complaint alleged that Bestolarides retaliated against her for filing a disability discrimination complaint in 2019 against a principal appraiser working at the assessor's office.

The alleged retaliation occurred when Bestolarides reported Weber to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's office over discrepancies in taxpayer records she had handled.

The investigation found that Bestolarides' decision to report Weber did amount to retaliation.

There was a "proximity between the referral to the District Attorney's office and the investigation into the prior ... complaint that could create an inference that the former was motivated by the latter," a summary of the investigation said.

Bestolarides disputed the finding in testimony to the board. "At no time was my conduct the product of a retaliatory motive."

He testified that County Counsel J. Mark Myles and human resources staff had advised him to contact the DA.

"The executive summary and the board letter would lead you to believe that we acted independent of County Counsel and HR. That is not true," Bestolarides said.

Supervisors were receptive to Bestolarides' testimony.

"When your attorney tells you something, you know, a good rule of thumb is ... you do what your attorney tells you," Miller said.

"He reached out to (HR), and so he did the next step, and the right thing. That's my interpretation of what happened," District 1 Supervisor Miguel Villapudua said.

The vote to take no action was unanimous.

The county could be exposed to liability despite the board's decision not to take action against Bestolarides, Mark S. Adams, an employment attorney based in Stockton, said.

"It's not an excuse that Bestolarides cleared (the decision to report to the DA) with County Counsel. Bestolarides is ... an appointed officer of the county. So is County Counsel. They're all working for the county."

Weber said she has filed a complaint with the California Department of Fair Housing and Employment.

The DA's office declined to prosecute Weber after investigating Bestolarides' claims.

"There was just a lack of evidence that any criminal (activity) took place," Elisa Bubak, a spokesperson for the DA, said.

Bestolarides was appointed assessor-recorder in 2015 despite criticisms of his lack of experience and of his atypical path to the role.

The board appointed Bestolarides to the usually elected position while he was finishing his second term as a supervisor, after the previous assessor retired. Miller cast the swing vote for Bestalorides after changing it to support his appointment.

Bestolarides had been fundraising for a potential run for mayor of Stockton before his appointment. In 2018 he was reelected as assessor.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Supes won't act on finding that assessor retaliated against employee

