San Joaquin deputies seek suspect in Stockton homicide

Oct. 7—STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on charges of murder and attempted murder in Stockton.

On Monday night at about 10 p.m., deputies responded to a stabbing on the 3900 block of E. Fremont St. in Stockton.

Upon arrival, they found a woman with serious injuries suffered from stab wounds. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, the Sheriff's Office said.

During an investigation, it was determined a 24-year-old woman and a child were missing, and deputies believed they may have been taken by the victim's assailant, who fled the scene before deputies arrived, reports state.

However, deputies searched the residence and later found the body of 24-year-old Brandi Hornsby inside.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said Hornsby and the assailant, identified as 24-year-old D'Angelo Dijon Webb, were dating and had a six-week-old child.

Hornsby's mother had arrived at the residence on Fremont Street to check up on her when Webb attacked her, according to the Sheriff's Office. She was upgraded to stable condition Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Webb fled the scene with the child and later dropped her off at a relative's home, according to reports.

Webb is described as standing 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a 2015 Silver Chevrolet Equinox with license plate number 7KBE022.

Anyone with information about Webb or his whereabouts is asked to call 911. The Sheriff's Office warns the public not to contact him.

You can also call the Sheriff's Office at 209-468-4400, option 1, or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 — which allows callers to remain anonymous — or use the SanJoaquinCoSheriff app.