San Joaquin Valley electric car company Faraday Future may lose NASDAQ listing

The high-end electric car startup Faraday Future appears to have a future very much in doubt this new year.

The Los Angeles-based company with ties to China has an assembly plant in Hanford, the million-square-foot former Pirelli Tire facility.

With almost $4 billion in debt, the troubled company got its latest dose of bad news from the NASDAQ stock market on Dec. 29. The company was notified that the publicly traded firm is in danger of losing its listing on the stock exchange.

The letter stated that Faraday Future had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of at least $1 per share for the prior 30 consecutive trading day periods from Nov. 9, 2023, to Dec. 27, 2023.

Faraday Future was listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange on July 22, 2021.

The stock enjoyed a high of $86 per share last February but has barreled downhill to just 23 cents this week after a reverse stock split earlier in 2023.

The company's stock has lost 98% of its value in the past six months.

In August 2017, the company announced that it had signed a lease for a former tire plant in Hanford, adding that it could employ up to 1,300 people over time and build up to 10,000 cars a year at that location.

Both estimates were widely exaggerated, with only a handful of cars priced at $300,000 each on the road.

Since 2014, the company has incurred cumulative losses from operations and negative cash flows from operating activities. It has an accumulated deficit of $3,874.7 million ($3.8 billion) and a cash balance of $6.7 million as of Sept. 30, 2023.

Faraday Future must raise more money to survive

With this latest Nasdaq warning letter, the company has 180 calendar days, or until June 25, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The company said they had to raise more money to stay afloat.

During the compliance period, the company’s common stock will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the company’s Class A Common Stock must meet or exceed $1 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days. If the company does not regain compliance by June 25, the company may be afforded a second 180-day calendar period to regain compliance.

