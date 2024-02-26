San Jose Boulevard bridge reopened after fire; Investigation ongoing

A bridge at the junction of South Canal Street and San Jose Boulevard was reopened at about 9:30 a.m. Monday after officials blocked the roadway temporarily to assess damage from a fire.

The Carlsbad Police Department notified the public of the closure via Facebook at about 7 a.m. The bridge is located on South Canal near La Tienda. The fire was reported at about 3:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Canal Street.

A bridge cross San Jose Boulevard in the 1300 block of South Canal Street is reopened after being closed due to a fire, Feb. 26, 2024 in Carlsbad.

That's where South Canal, a main thoroughfare through the south end of Carlsbad, connects with San Jose Boulevard and Canyon Street.

Traffic was diverted around the intersection while crews assessed the bridge.

Firefighters put out the fire with no injuries reported, read a Carlsbad police news release.

Officials from the New Mexico Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and decided to reopen it, the release read.

"First responders arriving on the scene secured the area. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and out of precaution the bridge was closed," the release read.

The police department's Criminal Investigations Division was conducting an inquiry into the cause of the fire, the release read.

Anyone with information of the blaze was asked to call Carlsbad Police Detective Joey Landgraf 575-885-2111 at extension 2223 or Eddy County Crimestoppers at 575-887-1888 or at eddycountycrimestoppers.com.

