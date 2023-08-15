San Jose city workers reach labor agreement, avert strike
City workers have reached an agreement with San Jose officials, avoiding a planned strike (8-15-2023)
City workers have reached an agreement with San Jose officials, avoiding a planned strike (8-15-2023)
Starting today, Xbox's safety team will apply strikes on every enforcement action against a player who violates the community standards. If a player reaches eight strikes, they won't be able to use Xbox's social features for an entire year.
Traditional TV viewing is falling off a cliff as media companies scramble to reset strategies.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves and blackouts, and how to stay safe and cool.
Shares of chip giant Nvidia are rising ahead of its quarterly print due out next week as Wall Street analysts raise their price targets on the stock.
More than 33,000 five-star fans are impressed with the results of this carpet cleaner's powerful suction.
We put Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and other music streaming services head-to-head to find out which will work best for you.
In a first for linear TV viewing, cable and broadcast usage fell below 50% in terms of total share among U.S. viewers, according to Nielsen’s July 2023 report. YouTube and Netflix were top contributors to the rise in streaming viewership, with shares climbing to 9.2% and 8.5%, respectively. Streaming has occupied the TV usage throne for years now.
Builders’ confidence dipped for the first time in 2023 in August to a neutral sentiment due to rising mortgage rates and stubbornly high shelter inflation.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key players as we head into the summer months of the 2023 NFL offseason.
Batman: Arkham Trilogy — which includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Knight and the expansions for all three games — will land on Nintendo Switch on October 13th.
Photographer Aviv Grimm has curated a unique black and white living space that's adorned with meaningful artifacts from her life. The post This gothic-inspired New York City ‘grotto’ apartment is full of surprises appeared first on In The Know.
Viewed today, the vintage sci-fi TV show Lost in Space was a hoot. If your startup’s focused on AI and satellite data streams, listen up! You have just five days left to apply to the Space Domain Awareness Challenge Pitch-off taking place September 19 on the Space Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–21.
There's still time to save up to 70% — but not much. Reduce back pain with options from Sealy, Beautyrest and more.
The discounts end tonight. It's your last chance to save big on everything from patio furniture to headboards.
The economic story throughout the summer of 2023 has been about a resilient consumer. The market doesn't fully reflect that.
The Seminoles won 10 games in 2022 for the first time since 2016.
It's the all-star team of oral care, as chosen by dental-health professionals and our own shopping experts.
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season.
So-called tent cities can be dangerous and unhealthy, but many activists say breaking them up causes even more harm to people who are already living on the brink.