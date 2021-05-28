San Jose gunman stockpiled weapons and 22,000 rounds of ammunition

Guardian staff and agency
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock

A gunman who killed nine of his co-workers at a rail yard in San Jose, California, had stockpiled weapons and ammunition at his home, including 12 guns and 22,000 rounds of ammunition, authorities said on Friday.

Investigators found the cache of weapons at the home of Samuel James Cassidy, the Santa Clara county sheriff’s office said in a news release. They also turned up multiple cans of gasoline and suspected molotov cocktails. Authorities have said that Cassidy set his house on fire using a timer or slow-burn device to coincide with his attack.

The guns he used to open fire on his co-workers appear to be legal, officials said. They have not said how he obtained them.

Related: San Jose mourns after deadliest shooting in region’s history: ‘We can’t sweep this under the rug’

Investigators were still trying to determine what might have set off Cassidy, who for years apparently held a grudge against his workplace.

Cassidy was reportedly due to attend a disciplinary hearing on the day of the attack. NBC Bay Area reported on Thursday night that his scheduled disciplinary hearing followed an investigation by his employer over complaints he made racist remarks to co-workers.

Approximately 22,000 rounds of ammunitions found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy.
Approximately 22,000 rounds of ammunitions found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy. Photograph: AP

Wednesday’s attack was marked by horror and heroism, leaving nine men dead ranging in age from 29 to 63.

Taptejdeep Singh, the 36-year-old father of a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, was on an early shift as a light rail operator when the shooting began. He called another transit employee to warn him, saying he needed to get out or hide.

“From what I’ve heard, he spent the last moments of his life making sure that others – in the building and elsewhere – would be able to stay safe,” co-worker Sukhvir Singh, who is not related to Taptejdeep Singh, said in a statement.

Kirk Bertolet, 64, was just starting his shift when shots rang out, then he heard the screams. He and his co-workers threw a table in front of their door, and Bertolet called the control center.

Then there was silence.

Cautiously, Bertolet left the barricaded office, hoping he could offer first aid. He couldn’t. He saw some of his co-workers take their last breaths.

Bertolet, a signal maintenance worker who worked in a separate unit from Cassidy, said he is convinced Cassidy targeted his victims, because he didn’t hurt some people he encountered.

“He was pissed off at certain people. He was angry, and he took his vengeance out on very specific people. He shot people. He let others live,” he said.

Cassidy fired 39 bullets. Camera footage showed him calmly walking from one building to another with his duffel bag to complete the slaughter, authorities said.

“It appears to us at this point that he said to one of the people there: ‘I’m not going to shoot you,”’ said Laurie Smith, the Santa Clara county sheriff. “And then he shot other people. So I imagine there was some kind of thought on who he wanted to shoot.”

Cassidy’s ex-wife said he had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago. Cecilia Nelms told the Associated Press that he used to come home from work resentful and angry over what he perceived as unfair assignments.

He also spoke of hating his workplace when customs officers detained him after a 2016 trip to the Philippines, a Biden administration official told the AP.

Relatives mourn for victims of a mass shooting in San Jose.
Relatives mourn for victims of a mass shooting in San Jose. Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock

A Department of Homeland Security memo said Cassidy also had notes on how he hated the Valley Transportation Authority, according to the official.

It doesn’t say why he was stopped by customs officers. It said he had books about “terrorism and fear and manifestos” but when he was asked whether he had issues with people at work, he said no. The memo notes that Cassidy had a “minor criminal history,” citing a 1983 arrest in San Jose and charges of “misdemeanor obstruction/resisting a peace officer.”

San Jose police said in a statement through Mayor Sam Liccardo’s office that they sought an FBI history on Cassidy and found no record of federal arrests or convictions.

“Whatever this detention at the border was, it did not result in an arrest that showed up on his FBI criminal history, and it was not reported to SJPD,” the statement said.

Neighbors, acquaintances and an ex-girlfriend described him as a loner, unfriendly and prone at times to fits of anger.

Documents show he had worked at the transit authority since at least 2012. Bertolet described Cassidy as anoutsider.

“He was never in the group. He was never accepted by anybody there. He was always that guy that was never partaking in anything that the people were doing,” Bertolet said.

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Republicans block Jan. 6 commission to study Capitol insurrection

    Republican senators filibuster a bill to establish a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the Capitol riot by Trump supporters.

  • Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting

    An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own life as law enforcement rushed in, authorities said.

  • Vigil held for 9 killed in San Jose shooting

    Vigil held for 9 killed in San Jose shooting

  • Slain railyard workers remembered in California

    Nine employees of a San Francisco Bay-area transit agency who died in a mass shooting were remembered Thursday after an employee opened fire Wednesday at the Valley Transit Authority rail yard in San Jose, before taking his own life. (May 27)

  • Sheriff: Rail yard shooter stockpiled guns, ammo at his home

    The gunman who killed nine of his co-workers at a California rail yard had stockpiled weapons and 25,000 rounds of ammunition at his house before setting it on fire to coincide with the bloodshed at the workplace he seethed about for years, authorities said Friday. Investigators found 12 guns, multiple cans of gasoline and suspected Molotov cocktails at Samuel James Cassidy's house, the Santa Clara County sheriff’s office said in a news release. The cache at the home the 57-year-old torched was on top of the three 9 mm handguns he brought Wednesday to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, authorities said.

  • Biden expected to use budget to strengthen abortion rights bona fides

    Omitting traditional anti-abortion provisions from his budget proposal could be his strongest statement yet on the issue.

  • FAA warns Airlines to use "extreme caution" flying over Belarus

    The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday advised U.S. passenger airlines to "exercise extreme caution" when flying over Belarus.Driving the news: The European Council called for an independent investigation into the country's diversion of a flight to arrest an opposition leader and advised EU-based carriers to avoid the airspace. President Biden said Monday his administration is coordinating with the EU on a response. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe FAA's said Friday that the agency was "working closely with other U.S. agencies to determine whether any additional measures may be necessary, and will evaluate an international investigation report to determine the risks for U.S. passenger airlines flying in that area," Reuters wrote.The Friday notice does not apply to cargo carriers like UPS, which have flight paths over Belarus.Context: Russia on Thursday blocked at least two European planes from landing in Moscow because they were attempting to avoid Belarusian airspace.The need to reroute flights through Russia is one of the reasons the FAA stopped short of issuing a formal order or suggesting that American passenger airlines cancel flights over Belarus, Reuters reports. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the detention of journalist Raman Pratasevich, but has not criticized the move by Aleksandr Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In fact, the two strongmen met Friday in Sochi.Go deeper ... Biden: U.S. will coordinate with the EU on Belarus responseLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Solo Yellowstone hiker came face-to-face with grizzlies before bear attack, park says

    The hiker was walking alone on a trail when he encounters the two grizzlies.

  • Patient dies after being 'dropped' off operating table

    A patient has died after she was “dropped” off an operating table. Jeannette Shields, 70, had been receiving treatment in Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle for gall stones. Her husband, John, told the BBC that his wife broke her hip after leaving her bed to go to the lavatory by herself, after getting no response to her buzzer. Two days later she underwent surgery to repair it, after which he was called by the hospital to say that surgery had been successful, but they had “dropped her off the operating [table] after the surgery”, he said. “She had a great big bump on the back of her head and she just deteriorated and then she just passed away,” he added. “I’m really shocked.”

  • Eyeing China, Biden defense budget boosts research and cuts procurement

    U.S. President Joe Biden’s first budget request for the Department of Defense slashes procurement by $8 billion, whacking scores of legacy weapons and systems as a way to deliver a $5.5 billion boost for the development and testing of cutting-edge technologies that could deter China.

  • 22,000 rounds of ammunition found in San Jose shooter's home

    Officials said that the suspect "was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could."

  • Cathie Wood says Elon Musk will eventually prove positive for bitcoin - and predicts central banks will begin adding crypto to their balance sheets

    "He has encouraged a lot more conversation, a lot more analytical thinking. And I do believe he's going to become a part of the process," Wood said.

  • The latest political pillaging of NC’s flagship university

    There is not only a racial exclusion to this decision. It is also stunningly dense.

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • Nationwide strike planned in Belarus, opposition leader says

    Belarus's leading opposition figure said on Friday that a nationwide strike was being planned to protest against the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich by President Alexander Lukashenko's government. Belarus has been subject to EU and U.S. sanctions since Lukashenko cracked down on protests after a disputed election last year. "We hope it (protests) will continue and workers are being prepared for a nationwide strike ... people will go out on the streets again," Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, now living in exile in Lithuania, told journalists after talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague.

  • Judge appoints ‘special master’ to examine contents of Rudy Giuliani’s seized phones and computers

    FBI raided home and office of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer on 28 April

  • ‘Inappropriate’ sign posted at Popeyes under criminal investigation, Missouri cops say

    The sign was posted “unbeknownst to the business,” police say.

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • ‘I’m screaming’: Cicada filmed crawling onto CNN journalist Manu Raju, shocking viewers

    Media figures react on Twitter to CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent in unexpected cicada cameo

  • Melbourne lockdown: Fears over outbreak sparks restrictions

    The Australian state of Victoria shuts down again as a fresh outbreak in the capital fuels anxiety.