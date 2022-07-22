San Jose homicide victim of man who also killed Modesto mother of two identified

The San Jose man killed in a double homicide along with a Modesto woman has been identified by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office.

San Jose resident Freddy Herrera, 36, was killed in a shooting on Mount Shasta Drive in the eastern edge of the Bay Area city June 21. His death came as part of a shooting spree by homicide suspect Raymond Joseph Calderon, 30, that went from San Jose to Modesto and back to San Jose.

Calderon’s other victim was 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales, who was shot outside her home on the 500 block of Ramsey Drive in Modesto. According to authorities, she was shot at about 9:20 p.m. the same night — approximately two hours after Herrera’s shooting.

Calderon was fatally shot by police officers in San Jose the morning of June 22, after a more than seven-hour standoff. According to police, the suspect had barricaded himself in a shed in the backyard of a home in the in the 100 block of Bendorf Drive, about 10 miles from the initial Mount Shasta Drive crime scene.

Police said Calderon was shot by officers shortly before 8 a.m. after he exited the shed while pointing a firearm at law enforcement.

Authorities have identified Herrera as a friend of Calderon’s. The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office reported that Herrera died of multiple gunshots to the torso.

A Gofundme page set up for Herrera identifies him as the father of three children, who also leaves behind five siblings.

According to family members, Calderon was the father of his Modesto victim’s 6-month-old son, also named Raymond. Gonzales also leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter, Avianna, who was home when her mother was shot. The girl made the 911 call.

Police said that during the shootings and while evading police, Calderon had his grandmother and two of his children, ages 6 and 7, with him in his pickup truck. He eventually released the three passengers near Gilroy, and CHP officers said his grandmother had black eyes from being pistol whipped by Calderon.

Calderon has a record of family violence in Santa Clara County, including two jail sentences following domestic violence complaints in May 2019 and August 2021. The court index also shows three family violence complaints in February 2018 and July 2018, but the cases were inactive.