San Jose man indicted in international bicycle theft ring

(KRON) — A San Jose man was indicted by a federal jury in connection to an international fencing operation involving stealing high-end bicycles and selling them in Mexico. Victoriano Romero was charged with conspiracy and related charges, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday.

An unsealed indictment reveals that Romero, 53, was part of a sophisticated international operation. Bicycles were stolen from homes in San Francisco and Redwood City during daytime burglaries and then transported to Jalisco, Mexico for resale.

The indictment states that Romero owns an auto shop in San Jose where he received the stolen bicycles. He then took pictures of them, disassembled them, packaged them for delivery and then had them transported to a co-conspirator in Mexico.

Allegedly, Romero sent pictures to his co-conspirator who then used them to advertise the bicycles for sale. Romero received a share of the profits from the scheme, the indictment alleges.

A description of the bicycles stolen indicates they ranged in value from $3,000 to $9,000 and included high-end brands like Serotta Titanium, Bulls Grinder Evo and Cervelo. The bicycles were stolen between April 2020 and April 2021, the indictment alleges.

Furthermore, the indictment alleges Romero’s co-conspirator posted photos of the bicycles on Facebook marketplace using a VPN so that only people in Mexico could see them. The co-conspirator allegedly reassembled the bicycles in Mexico before selling them and maintained a ledger listing the profits.

Romero, according to the DOJ, was charged with one count of conspiracy to transport stolen goods in foreign commerce and two counts of transportation of stolen good in foreign commerce. The two charges carry a maximum of five years in prison and 10 years in prison, respectively.

Romero made his first appearance in federal court on Thursday and was released on bond. His next scheduled appearance is on April 10.

