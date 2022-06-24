San Jose man with violent record identified as killer in Modesto and Bay Area shootings

Raymond Joseph Calderon, 30, of San Jose was identified as the double homicide suspect who killed a Modesto woman and a San Jose man Tuesday. After the 9:20 p.m. shooting in Modesto, the suspect was involved in a vehicle pursuit in the Bay Area and standoff before he was killed in an officer-involved shooting in San Jose.

San Jose police said Calderon, who has a history of domestic violence, shot 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales outside her home Tuesday night in the 500 block of Ramsey Drive. He had driven to Modesto after fatally shooting a man on Mount Shasta Drive in San Jose at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday.

San Jose police said they were still investigating the reason for the homicide in San Jose.

Annette Meras, Gonzales’ mother, said Thursday that Calderon was the father of Gonzales’ 6-month-old son, Raymond. Meras said her daughter and Calderon had dated on and off for the past three years.

Authorities released more details on the double homicide at a press conference Friday in San Jose. Police confirmed that Calderon had a relationship with Gonzales, a mother with two children, and knew the San Jose shooting victim.

Police said the spree of violence started with violation of a domestic violence restraining order Tuesday afternoon in San Jose. A woman reported that Calderon had not returned with two children and was making threats over the phone.

Police revealed that Calderon was driving a pickup truck Tuesday evening with his grandmother and two of his children when he stopped on Mount Shasta Drive and shot a man who was later described as a friend of his. His name has not yet been released. The three passengers were with Calderon as he drove to Modesto and committed the homicide on Ramsey Drive, authorities said.

Calderon called his ex-girlfriend, Gonzales, on the phone and shot her when she came outside, authorities said. He then sped away in the pickup.

Police said law enforcement took coordinated action to protect the public from a dangerous individual. After fleeing from Modesto, Calderon’s pickup was spotted by a police helicopter on Highway 101 around 11 p.m. and a pursuit ensued. At some point, Calderon let the grandmother and two children get out of the vehicle.

The suspect stopped on Bendorf Drive in San Jose and barricaded himself in a backyard shed at a home for several hours. He exited the shed, pointing a handgun at San Jose police, and was shot by officers just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Calderon was pronounced dead at a Bay Area hospital.

Authorities said the suspect fired at police officers amid the pursuit and fired rounds during the standoff. According to the Mercury News, the terrified grandmother was pistol-whipped by Calderon before she and the two children were left behind.

“This speaks to not only how ruthless and violent this individual was,” San Jose police Capt. Jason Dwyer said, “but the extreme indifference to lives he may affect years from now.”

Police said multiple firearms were found at the scene of the standoff in San Jose, including a stolen firearm with a high-capacity magazine. The two officers involved in the shooting that fatally wounded Calderon were a 27-year veteran and an officer with San Jose police for six years.

Domestic violence record

Calderon has a record of family violence court cases in Santa Clara County.

He was sentenced to jail following family violence complaints in May 2019 and August 2021, according to the Santa Clara Superior Court case index. Detailed information on the cases was not available.

The court heard a petition in July 2020 to revoke Calderon’s post-release community supervision but it was dismissed. The court index also shows three family violence complaints in February 2018 and July 2018. The cases were inactive.

Authorities said Friday that Calderon was legally prevented from possessing a firearm due to his previous domestic violence convictions.