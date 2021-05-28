San Jose mass killer was facing disciplinary hearing over racist remarks on day of shooting, report says

Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
(AP)
(AP)

The mass shooter responsible for the deaths at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, was reportedly a “disgruntled employee” who was facing a disciplinary hearing the day of the shooting due to racist remarks he allegedly made.

Samuel Cassidy, 57, was called “highly disgruntled” by officers of the Customs and Border Protection agency that questioned him.

One officer reported in a memo to the Department of Homeland Security that he found Mr Cassidy had “books about terrorism and fear and manifestos ... as well as a black memo book filled with lots of notes about how he hates the VTA,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

The material was found in 2016, and Mr Cassidy was questioned about whether or not he hated his co-workers, to which he said “no”.

Despite this, the man was still able to obtain explosives and firearms, even bragging about his ability to do so to his co-workers.

He was scheduled to face a hearing on the day of the shooting, but came to work with a duffel bag carrying two pistols and 11 magazines of ammunition.

Mr Cassidy killed nine of his colleagues, most of whom were people of colour. Surveillance video showed that before he killed himself he was searching for other individuals at his work site.

Witnesses said he had targeted certain people at his workplace.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said Mr Cassidy told at least one person “I'm not going to shoot you”, before going on to shoot others.

“So I imagine there was some kind of thought on who he wanted to shoot,” she concluded.

One witness to the shooting who also worked at the facility, Kirk Bertolet, told the Associated Press that Mr Cassidy did not shoot people he encountered on his way to the second building, where he shot more people.

“Sam made sure he killed all who he wanted. He made sure they were dead,” Mr Bertolet said. “I watched some of my coworkers breathe their last breaths, and they were all gone. Seven of them were just gone.”

He called the shooter an “outsider”, who was “never in the group”.

“He was never accepted by anybody. You look back and you go, ‘yeah, it fits’,” he said.

The man's ex-wife, Cecilia Yolanda Nelms, told NBC News that he had previously talked about killing his co-workers, but she never took the threats seriously. The couple divorced in 2004.

Mr Cassidy planned out his attack and even booby-trapped his home to catch fire in the aftermath of his shooting.

Before leaving his home the day of the shooting, he set a time on a slow-burn device to set his house on fire, according to Ms Smith.

Investigators found bomb-making materials in Mr Cassidy's locker, as well as three 9mm handguns as well as 32 high-capacity magazines loaded with ammunition.

Read More

Seven natural wonders of the UK revealed

Samuel Cassidy: San Jose shooter appeared in court a decade ago accused of domestic violence and rape

Matt Gaetz tells ‘America First’ rally crowd they have ‘obligation’ to take up arms against tech companies

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Horrific Would Be An Understatement’: 13-Year-Old Florida Cheerleader Was Stabbed 114 Times

    A Florida 13-year-old cheerleader who died on Mother’s Day was stabbed 114 times while trying to fend off her killer in what authorities are describing as a “horrific” act of premediated violence by a fellow classmate. State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced Thursday that a grand jury has indicted 14-year-old Aiden Fucci of first-degree murder in Tristyn Bailey’s death, after her body was discovered earlier this month near a retention bond in St. John’s County. Fucci will be tried as an adult. “It’s a sad decision, and a sad state of affairs. But it was clear to us after we looked at what happened, that it was not only appropriate to charge the defendant as an adult, but it was really the only choice that we can make,” Larizza said according to local station WJXT. Larizza said Bailey died “fighting for her life” after suffering 114 stab wounds. At least 49 of the wounds were to her hands, arms and head and considered defensive in nature. “We can’t see what happened at this pond but we know there was a struggle,” Larizza said according to WKMG, adding “To say that it was horrific would be an understatement.” Trystan Bailey and Aiden Fucci Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Authorities said the murder weapon was a hunting knife, which was later recovered from the pond. The tip of the knife had broken off and was later recovered inside the 13-year-old’s body, according to the state attorney’s office. Larizza described the violent act as “premediated” and said multiple witnesses told investigators that before the slaying, Fucci had talked about wanting to kill someone. “Both witnesses indicated the defendant stated on multiple occasions that he wanted to kill someone by stabbing them or slitting throat,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by WKMG. “The witness provided further testimony that the defendant stated if he were to kill someone, it was going to be planned, he would find a random person walking at night, drag them into the woods, and stab them.” According to Larizza, Bailey may have just been “at the wrong place at the wrong time” and became her classmate’s unwitting target, according to The Daily Beast. Bailey’s parents told investigators they saw their daughter just after midnight on May 9, but surveillance camera footage would later capture her walking with a male around 1:14 a.m. that morning near the North Durbin Amenities Center, according to an arrest report obtained by Oxygen.com. The pair were spotted a second time on surveillance camera footage around 1:45 a.m. walking east on Saddlestone Drive; however, only one person would be seen returning from the location around 3:27 a.m., authorities said. Bailey’s body was later discovered near the retention pond just east of Saddlestone Drive later that night by a man helping in the search to find the missing teenager. It was discovered just 0.3 miles away from Fucci’s home, according to the report. During a search of his home, investigators discovered clothes that seemed to match those worn by the male in the surveillance video, some of which tested a “presumptive positive” result for blood, authorities said. After changing his story several times, Fucci later allegedly told investigators he had been walking with Bailey and he had “forcefully pushed the victim to the ground, causing her head to strike the ground,” according to an affidavit in the case obtained by WJXT. Larizza said he hoped the “vicious and brutal murder” served as a caution to parents. “Teenagers are capable of things we never imagined them doing,” he said, adding that parents need to be aware of their children’s activities. In a statement from Bailey’s family, obtained by Oxygen.com, her parents thanked investigators and state attorney’s office for their efforts “as part of the initial steps to bring justice for Tristyn’s murder.” They also thanked the community for serving as a “beacon of light in the darkness” in helping to honor the teen’s memory. “As we move forward, we will seek to keep Tristyn’s memory alive and the spirit of the community,” the family said.

  • San Jose mass killer had 22,000 rounds of ammunition in his house

    Nine VTA employees and gunman died in California mass shooting

  • Patient dies after being 'dropped' off operating table

    A patient has died after she was “dropped” off an operating table. Jeannette Shields, 70, had been receiving treatment in Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle for gall stones. Her husband, John, told the BBC that his wife broke her hip after leaving her bed to go to the lavatory by herself, after getting no response to her buzzer. Two days later she underwent surgery to repair it, after which he was called by the hospital to say that surgery had been successful, but they had “dropped her off the operating [table] after the surgery”, he said. “She had a great big bump on the back of her head and she just deteriorated and then she just passed away,” he added. “I’m really shocked.”

  • ‘A rotting corpse in my driveway.’ Man finds dismembered body at his NC home, cops say

    Police said the victim, who has not been identified, is a white woman.

  • Deputy fire marshal charged in death of 18-year-old volunteer firefighter in Texas

    An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter was killed in a Texas shooting, officials say.

  • Sinead O’Connor describes past romance with Peter Gabriel: ‘I was basically weekend p***y’

    Irish singer-songwriter also opened up about close friendship with Daniel Day-Lewis

  • Texas cop arrested after shooting woman ‘multiple times’ in off-duty driving dispute

    An off-duty Texas officer was charged with shooting a woman “multiple times” in a road dispute.

  • San Jose Shooter Was Previously Questioned by Law Enforcement Over Hatred of Workplace

    Samuel Cassidy was detained in 2016 by border officials who found he possessed books about terrorism and notes on how he hated the San Jose Valley Transportation Authority, according to a government memo.

  • N.H. Hiker Dies After Tree Falls on Top of Him While Laying in Hammock: 'Tragic Accident'

    Officials identified the hiker as 50-year-old Edward Murphy of Sandown, New Hampshire

  • Matt Gaetz tells ‘America First’ rally crowd they have ‘obligation’ to take up arms against tech companies

    ‘This is beyond yelling fire in a theatre’

  • 'I'm not going to shoot you': Gunman appeared to target victims at San Jose rail yard, spared others

    A ninth victim has died in the shooting spree at Northern California light rail yard, the "last grim toll" in the nation's latest deadly rampage.

  • Ed Sheeran says baby daughter cries when he sings to her

    The 30-year-old and his wife Cherry welcomed daughter Lyra last year.

  • Trump-loving church that uses guns in holy rituals buys compound near Waco, Texas

    The cult-like group’s leader wears a crown of bullets and carries a golden AR-15

  • Body of hiker missing for 10 days found in Joshua Tree desert, officials say

    A family member dropped him off at the park to hike alone.

  • ‘Scared’ boy in car calls 911 on mom accused of drunk driving, Kansas police say

    A boy “scared for himself and his siblings” called 911 on his mom, police say.

  • California gunman faced racism complaints: local media

    The Northern California transit employee who fatally shot nine of his coworkers this week was also under investigation for racist remarks, according to local media reports.Authorities say 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy opened fire at his workplace, a light rail yard in San Jose, on Wednesday.Cassidy shot himself minutes later as police arriving on the scene closed in, according to the county sheriff.The sheriff said Friday Cassidy had accumulated a dozen firearms, Molotov cocktails, and some 22,000 rounds of ammunition at his home - before setting it on fire.She added that Cassidy was known to be a "highly disgruntled" employee for many years, which may have motivated the attack.But any attempt to pin down a specific motive may be complicated by the blaze at Cassidy's home, which destroyed much of the available evidence.Local NBC affiliate KNTV, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that Cassidy had recently been accused of making racist remarks at work, and faced a disciplinary hearing the day of the shooting.But the news outlet later rolled back on its report, after the county's Valley Transportation Authority issued a statement denying reports of any planned meeting.The transit agency said it was reviewing Cassidy's alleged history of "fearful or uneasy" remarks.Cassidy's ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, also recounted to local media that he would rant about his coworkers and bosses and sometimes lash out at her.The Wall Street Journal, citing a Department of Homeland Security memo, reported that U.S. customs and border officers detained Cassidy in 2016.They found in his possession "books about terrorism" and a memo book filled with notes expressing hatred of his workplace.Wednesday's killings are just the latest in a string of mass shootings across the U.S. over the past three months.

  • Republican 9/11 Commission chair warns GOP's Jan. 6 rejection sets a bad precedent

    Republican 9/11 Commission chair warns GOP's Jan. 6 rejection sets a bad precedent

  • Survivor: California shooter was 'outsider' in workplace

    First, there were gunshots. Cautiously, Bertolet left his barricaded office at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, hoping he could offer first aid to anyone who needed help. The massacre was the worst mass shooting in the San Francisco Bay Area in decades.

  • Hancock denies promising Boris Johnson that patients would be tested for Covid before discharge into care homes

    Health secretary says commitment was only to put testing policy in place, which took time

  • Olympics-Japan extends COVID-19 state of emergency ahead of Games

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan on Friday extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by about three weeks to June 20 as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing less than two months before the Summer Olympics open. The state of emergency in the capital and eight other prefectures had been scheduled to end on May 31, but strains on the medical system https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/beset-by-coronavirus-wave-tokyos-doctors-lead-push-against-games-2021-05-26 remain severe. Japan has seen a record number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition in recent days, even as the number of new infections has slowed.