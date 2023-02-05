San Jose police officer shot, wounded after suspect flees traffic stop

A San Jose police officer was wounded by gunfire early Sunday morning after a suspect opened fire at two locations.

The violence unfolded after police officers initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of King and Story Roads just before 10:30 p.m. The driver exited the vehicle and began shooting at the officers, police said.

San Jose police officers were shot at after initiating a traffic stop.

The officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and their patrol vehicle was hit multiple times. The suspect’s vehicle was hit as it sped away, police said.

A manhunt was launched to apprehend the suspect. At this point, neither officer had been struck or injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The investigation led officers – including a contingent of Special Operations personnel – to a home in the 800 block of Sinbad Ave. At some point, a male appeared in the backyard of the home and shot at officers, police said.

NEBRASKA POLICE SHOOT, KILL HEAVILY ARMED MAN AT OMAHA TARGET

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

An officer from the department’s MERGE Unit was shot and sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he is currently being treated.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody shortly after the incident. His identity has not been released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details were released, and the investigation remains active. Fox News Digital has contacted the San Jose Police Department for updates.