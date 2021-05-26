San Jose shooting - latest: Multiple dead in California mass shooting, police say

(Independent)

Several people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a light rail facility on Wednesday in San Jose, California, according to police. The suspected gunman is among the dead, according to San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The shooting occurred during a union meeting at a California light rail yard around 7am local time. Santa Clara Sheriff’s deputy Russel Davis was short on details about the shooting, telling reporters that there were “multiple fatalities” and “multiple injuries”.

Mr Davis confirmed the shooter was no longer a threat but did not specify a cause of death for the suspect. He said police would provide another update at around 12.30pm ET.