San Jose shooting: Victims named after rail employee kills nine

·5 min read
Swat teams were called
Swat teams were called

An employee fatally shot nine people at a California train yard before turning the gun on himself as police closed in.

The shooting took place at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) site in San Jose.

The victims, named early on Thursday, include transit employees. No motive for the attack has been established.

It was the California Bay area's deadliest mass shooting since 1993, when eight people and a gunman died in a San Francisco skyscraper.

Across the US, there have been 231 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting is defined by the group as a crime in which four or more people are fatally shot.

Law enforcement officials told CBS News, the BBC's partner in the US, that the suspected gunman in this latest incident was 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy.

At a press conference on Thursday, VTA staff spoke about the victims, and the loss felt by VTA "family".

"Some of us get training on what to do when there is an active shooter event - but not about the aftermath," said acting VTA CEO Evelynn Tran.

"I saw the immense pain of the families and I saw their faces when they got the news," she said. "I felt immensely helpless."

Who are the victims?

  • Paul Delacruz Megia, 42

  • Taptejdeep Singh, 36

  • Adrian Balleza, 29

  • Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35

  • Timothy Michael Romo, 49

  • Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40

  • Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63

  • Lars Kepler Lane, 63

  • Alex Ward Fritch, 49

Eight victims were initially reported dead on Wednesday afternoon. Mr Fritch, who had been taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in critical condition, died late on Wednesday bringing the total killed to nine.

Shots were first fired at around 06:30 local time (14:45 GMT) on Wednesday in the VTA light rail yard. According to a local CBS station, the attack unfolded during an employee meeting.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said that VTA employees had received active shooter training "recently". This training saved lives on Wednesday the sheriff's office told her.

A spokesperson for Santa Clara County Sheriff's office told CBS said the shooter was still firing rounds when officers arrived at the scene. They added that sheriffs did not exchange gunfire with the gunman, and it is believed he took his own life as officers closed in on him.

Among the victims was Taptejdeep Singh, a light rail operator for the VTA. His cousin, Batta Singh, told the New York Times that Mr Singh was a gregarious man and the kindest person in his family.

Mr Singh had a wife and two young children, his cousin told the newspaper. Family members said that officials told them that Mr Singh tried to save his colleagues when the shooting began, calling out to alert his co-workers and ushering a woman into a secure room, the Times reported.

Michael Rudometkin was a VTA union member, his family told the Washington Post. He was a "wonderful son, brother, loving husband, uncle, cousin and friend to many", his mother, Rose Rudometkin, said to the newspaper.

Paul Peralez, who identified himself as a friend of "Mikey", posted a photo of him on Facebook, writing that he and his father had been planning a golf day with him.

"Now that will never happen again," Mr Peralez wrote. "My family and I have lost a long time great friend and there are no words to describe the heartache we are feeling right now, especially for his family."

Authorities searched the VTA facility after a bomb-sniffing dog detected possible explosives at the site, though none were found.

Jeff Rosen, the county's district attorney, said the shooter used "multiple guns" - all of which had been registered.

Cassidy's ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, told the Associated Press news agency that he told her he wanted to kill his colleagues, but she had never believed he would do it.

Doug Suh, a neighbour of Cassidy, told the Mercury News the gunman was "lonely" and "strange".

Just before the shooting, a fire broke out at a home belonging to Cassidy, according to local media. Authorities say they are looking into whether the suspect may have set his home on fire.

Santa Clara is the largest county in California's Bay Area and is home to Silicon Valley, America's technology industry hub. It encompasses several cities in Northern California including Cupertino, San Jose and Mountain View.

The Santa Clara VTA operates three train lines, making up over 40 miles (65km) of rail. It also runs dozens of bus lines.

"These folks were heroes during Covid-19... The VTA never stopped running," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, according to CBS. "They just kept at work, and now we're calling on them to be heroes a second time to survive such a terrible, terrible tragedy."

Speaking from near the crime scene, Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the "rinse and repeat" cycle of US mass shootings.

"What the hell is wrong with the United States of America?" the Democrat said. "When will we put down our arms?"

President Joe Biden called the attack a "horrific tragedy" and ordered flags to be flown at half mast as he again urged Congress to take action on gun control.

"Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation," he said. "We can and we must do more."

Recommended Stories

  • Willow Smith Confronts a Terrifying Figure in a Dingy Rock Club in ‘Transparent Soul’ Video

    Pop-punk track features Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker

  • 9th victim dies in San Jose VTA mass shooting

    "I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now." An employee who killed nine people at a San Jose railyard and then killed himself as law enforcement rushed in had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago, his ex-wife said.

  • New video shows VTA gunman during mass shooting

    The video shows the gunman walking away from a building where he shot multiple people and towards another area where he would kill more victims.

  • VTA light rail service suspended indefinitely

    The ongoing investigation is impacting VTA light rail service until further notice.

  • Ferocious wildfire prompts evacuations, destroys homes in mining town

    The Spur Fire prompted evacuations and destroyed multiple structures in Bagdad, Arizona, on May 27. (Twitter/@azstateforestry) A wildfire sparked on Thursday evening in Bagdad, Arizona, burning multiple structures and promoting evacuations in the area before authorities brought the blaze's advance to a halt. As the Spur Fire grew in size, reaching 75 acres and then 150, authorities issued 570 evacuation notices to residents of the mining town which sits about 90 minutes west of Prescott, Arizona. Officials reported the fire as having "extremely active fire behavior," as it pushed northward through dry grass and brush. The power lines in the area were de-energized for safety on Thursday, and phone lines were downed after the fire burned through fiber optic cables. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office urged residents north of Main Street in Bagdad to evacuate, and a shelter is being set up at Hassayampa Elementary School in Wickenburg. State Routes 96 and 97 going into Bagdad were both closed as of Thursday evening. Crews were able to stop the forward progress of the Spur Fire at 150 acres, containment at 25% Thursday night. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but there were conflicting reports as to how many buildings were damaged or destroyed. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office estimated that 25 to 30 homes "were lost" while the Arizona State Forestry and Fire Management estimated that 13 homes and at least 10 other buildings were "confirmed destroyed," along with the damage to utility infrastructure. Evacuations remain in place as crews continue to work to restore electricity and water, and the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire. Initial investigation show that the Spur Fire may have been started by a road construction crew, according to officials. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP It's also possible that the relative humidity values dropping into the single digits along with the winds could have aided the fire, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said. "There were some stronger wind gusts Thursday, and nearby toward Prescott, there were wind gusts of up to 21 mph. These were mainly in the afternoon there," Reppert said. "Also, relative humidity levels were quite low with temperatures climbing into the 70s and 80s." The next several days are expected to see similar temperatures along with breezy conditions during the afternoon hours. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Prince Harry Tells Zak Williams He Was ‘Unable’ to Grieve Princess Diana

    Courtesy of ApplePrince Harry has once again spoken of his mother’s death, telling Robin Williams’ son Zak that they both shared the strange experience of grieving a famous parent less demonstrably than their parent’s fans.Harry’s remarks came in a follow-up episode of his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey which screened on Apple TV+ last week. Zak Williams, who is a mental health campaigner and in recovery from addiction, was one of the contributors to the original show and came back for the new episode which followed a town hall structure.After Williams told Harry how having to grieve so publicly left him feeling vulnerable, Harry said, “We have a lot of shared experience. When you talk about that… when you see so many people around the world grieving for someone… You feel as though they knew them better than you did, in a weird way, because you’re unable to grieve yourself.” Queen Was ‘Gobsmacked’ Over Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health SeriesAnother celebrity guest on the original show, Glenn Close, also appeared on the new installment. Close said that her family were so ashamed of their history of mental illness that they covered it up, and added that she herself felt shame for not realizing her sister was having suicidal urges.Harry had spoken of his own shame about feeling he had not adequately supported his wife Meghan when she was suicidal on a previous episode, and he returned to the theme, saying: “There’s an element of shame that we feel because we’re like, ‘How could we have not have seen it? How could we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to share that with me?’ But we all know that when people are suffering or struggling, that we’re all incredibly good at covering it up.”Speaking about suggested helpful ways to speak to a suicidal person, Harry said, “So many people are afraid [to have] that conversation because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice. But what you want to say is that you are there. Because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take.”Harry opened up the bonus episode by saying that he believes climate change and mental health are the two biggest challenges of our time, and that they are linked.“The connecting line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes, that affects our ability to be caretakers of ourselves, of our communities, and of our planet ultimately.“We have to create a more supportive culture for each other where challenges don’t have to live in the dark, where vulnerability is healthy and encouraged and, of course, where physical and mental health can be treated equally because they are one.”Harry also renewed his criticisms of the effects of social media on children, saying, “I get the real feeling that so many parents don’t feel equipped to be able to deal with these problems because so many people think there is ‘mental illness’ and then there is ‘everything else.’ And that ‘everything else’ is the day-to-day stresses or the anxieties of, whether it’s gaming, whether it’s social media, whether it’s isolation in front of the screen... all this kind of stuff. How can we collectively as a society prepare and make parents feel more comfortable and better equipped to be able to deal with the daily stresses or the daily unknowings of what your children are going through growing up in this world that we have allowed to be created, and which I believe is making us sicker.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: U.S. COVID worries fall to lowest level ever ahead of Memorial Day

    As America prepares to celebrate the start of another summer, the latest data demonstrates just how dramatically things have changed — for the better.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Matt Gaetz tells ‘America First’ rally crowd they have ‘obligation’ to take up arms against tech companies

    ‘This is beyond yelling fire in a theatre’

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • Authorities release image of car involved in road rage death of six-year-old boy

    District attorney gives the suspects 24 hours to come forward

  • Serge Ibaka won't play for Clippers in Game 3 because of back spasms

    The Clippers say back spasms have left backup center Serge Ibaka questionable to play in Game 3 of their first-round series against Dallas on Friday.

  • Canada's COVID-19 cases seen falling if restrictions maintained

    Canada's third wave of COVID-19 infections should decline steadily through the first part of June, driven lower by health restrictions and the steadily increasing numbers of people who are at least partially vaccinated, health officials said on Friday. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters that the downward trend in cases is "very encouraging", but added "now is not the time to relax our measures". While some of the 10 provinces, like Quebec, are beginning to open up businesses and relax health restrictions, others are not.

  • Mike Tyson reveals magic mushrooms ‘saved my life’ and hopes psychedelics can now change the world

    Former heavyweight champion calls psilocybin an ‘amazing medicine’

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene deletes tweet calling Kevin McCarthy a ‘feckless c***’ in Holocaust mask row

    ‘He didn’t even text me or call me’, says Georgia congresswoman says of Republican House minority leader