The San Jose shooting suspect's ex-wife says he fantasized about killing his colleagues more than 15 years ago
Kelly McLaughlin
·2 min read
A view of the rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, U.S. May 26, 2021.
A view of the rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, U.S. May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

  • The ex-wife of the San Jose shooting suspect told AP that he used to speak about killing his coworkers.

  • Cecilia Nelms was married to Samuel Cassidy, the suspect, for about a decade until they divorced in 2005.

  • She said he "resented" colleagues for having easier jobs.

The suspect in the San Jose mass shooting that left 9 people and the shooter dead on Wednesday previously fantasized about killing his colleagues, his ex-wife told The Associated Press.

Cecilia Nelms told AP and CNN affiliate the Bay Area News Group that she was married to Samuel Cassidy for about a decade until they divorced in 2005.

While they hadn't been in touch for about 13 years before Wednesday's shooting, she said that Cassidy spoke angrily about colleagues and spoke about killing people at work when they were married.

"I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now," she told AP.

Nelms told Bay Area News Group that Cassidy would rant about his job and "resented what he saw as unfair work assignments."

"He just thought that some people got more easy-going things at work, and he'd get the harder jobs," she told Bay Area News Group.

Authorities say Cassidy died by suicide at the scene of Wednesday's shooting, which happened at a Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose, California.

According to NBC Bay Area and the Los Angeles Times, Cassidy was a VTA employee.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown.

The victims of Wednesday's shooting have been identified by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

