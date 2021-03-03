San Jose State athletic director, trustees sued for retaliation in whistleblower case

Kenny Jacoby and Rachel Axon, USA TODAY
·7 min read
San Jose State University
San Jose State University

Exactly one year after his firing from San Jose State University after resisting orders to discipline the whistleblower in a sexual abuse case, the former deputy athletic director is suing for wrongful termination and retaliation.

Steve O’Brien is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 in his lawsuit filed Tuesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Defendants include the school’s trustees and O’Brien’s former boss, SJSU athletic director Marie Tuite. The suit follows a notice of intent to sue that O’Brien filed in September.

O’Brien alleges that Tuite instructed him to reprimand swim coach Sage Hopkins for dubious reasons when the coach resurfaced sexual abuse allegations from a decade ago by 17 female swimmers against Scott Shaw, the San Jose State director of sports medicine who resigned in August. USA TODAY first reported the allegations in April.

The lawsuit also says Tuite ordered O’Brien to discipline compliance director David Rasmussen, who had just investigated two prominent athletes for violating NCAA rules.

O’Brien has since taken a job as Senior Assistant Dean for External Relations with the Santa Clara University School of Law.

Former San Jose State University deputy athletic director Steve O&#39;Brien claims he was fired in retaliation for resisting orders to discipline the whistleblower in a sexual assault case.
Former San Jose State University deputy athletic director Steve O'Brien claims he was fired in retaliation for resisting orders to discipline the whistleblower in a sexual assault case.

“O’Brien was punished for doing the right thing,” Tamarah Prevost, an attorney for O’Brien, said in a statement. “He stood up for those trying to protect mistreated female student-athletes and it cost him his job.”

San Jose State and the CSU System did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Tuite did not respond to a phone call and a text message seeking comment.

O’Brien’s lawsuit comes four days after a series of Title IX investigations overseen by the California State University System found Shaw responsible for sexual misconduct. Specifically, it found he inappropriately touched at least six swimmers, and possibly others, according to Shounak Dharap, an attorney who represents some of the women.

At least 13 SJSU female athletes, including two current athletes, testified that Shaw massaged their breasts and groin areas, often beneath their undergarments, when they sought treatment for other parts of the bodies.

San Jose State had reviewed the swimmers’ allegations in 2010 but cleared Shaw of wrongdoing, saying his treatments – which he’d described as “pressure point” or “trigger point” therapy – constituted a scientific and accepted method of treatment for muscle injuries. Eleven years later, private attorneys conducting the new probes determined Shaw’s treatments lacked medical basis, ignored proper protocols and violated the system’s sexual harassment policies.

San Jose State reopened its investigation into Shaw in December 2019, after Hopkins circulated a nearly 300-page document among university, Mountain West and NCAA officials that detailed the allegations, the school’s response, and his claims of retaliation against him and his team for reporting and re-reporting them. Two months later, Hopkins raised concerns about the quality of the new investigation, specifically accusing Tuite and senior associate athletic director Eileen Daley of covering up evidence he’d provided them, the lawsuit says.

San Jose State University is reinvestigating decade-old claims of sexual misconduct against its director of sports medicine, Scott Shaw. Seventeen female swimmers alleged Shaw inappropriately touched them during treatments in the 2009-10 season.
San Jose State University is reinvestigating decade-old claims of sexual misconduct against its director of sports medicine, Scott Shaw. Seventeen female swimmers alleged Shaw inappropriately touched them during treatments in the 2009-10 season.

This chain of events precipitated O’Brien’s wrongful firing, his lawsuit says.

A 'no-win choice'

Shortly after Hopkins raised these concerns, Tuite ordered O’Brien to discipline the swim coach. The reason: Hopkins had sent an email to Daley that allegedly expressed “aggression” and made her feel unsafe, the lawsuit says. Tuite delegated the duty to O’Brien, the lawsuit says, because her role in the Title IX investigation presented a conflict of interest.

“Rather than risk being identified as actively interfering with the investigation against her, she ordered O’Brien to retaliate against Hopkins on her behalf,” the lawsuit says.

When O’Brien asked to see the emails, Joanne Wright, San Jose State’s senior associate vice president for personnel, refused to provide them, the lawsuit says. O’Brien said he stressed his concerns that disciplining Hopkins could be construed as retaliation against a whistleblower, but that Wright responded by asking O’Brien if he was refusing to do his job.

O’Brien said he “immediately understood that SJSU was giving him a ‘no-win’ choice to either discipline Hopkins on Tuite’s behalf and risk retaliating against a whistleblower, or refuse to take Tuite’s directive, and appear insubordinate.” O’Brien reported his concerns to the CSU System general counsel’s office but did not receive a response.

O’Brien ultimately carried out Tuite’s orders in a February 2020 meeting with Wright, Hopkins and his union representative. But when pressed by Hopkins, O’Brien conceded the disciplinary measures could be interpreted as retaliatory, the lawsuit says. O’Brien said Wright then abruptly ended the meeting and accused him and Hopkins of colluding.

Later that month, Tuite stripped O’Brien of all his responsibilities except fundraising and barred him from attending the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament that he had planned and was coordinating, the lawsuit says. Two days later, Tuite fired him, saying only that he “did not meet [her] expectations.”

“The reality is that O’Brien would not participate in Tuite’s cover-ups, and she fired him as a result,” the lawsuit says.

O’Brien appealed the decision to Tuite, and then to San Jose State President Mary Papazian, both of whom declined to overturn it.

Also contributing to O’Brien’s firing was his resistance to Tuite’s separate orders to discipline Rasmussen, the compliance director who resigned from San Jose State in December. He is now the director of track and field at Brigham Young University.

Rasmussen in late 2019 and early 2020 separately investigated allegations that one athlete had made more than 170 sports gambling bets, and that another athlete had smoked marijuana, in violation of NCAA rules, the lawsuit says. After initially agreeing with Rasmussen’s investigations, Tuite later objected to his “process” after receiving complaints from the first athlete’s parents and the second’s coach.

That January, O’Brien expressed his concerns with Wright about “a culture of retaliation against compliance within the Athletic Department,” citing these examples and others, the lawsuit says. Two days later, Tuite demanded O’Brien issue a negative performance review of Rasmussen, which O’Brien believed was unjustified and retaliatory.

O’Brien again wrote Wright, saying that he was “being directed by Marie [Tuite] to put something in the review that I believe to be factually untrue.” He also raised concerns with other top administrators, including Papazian’s chief of staff, Lisa Millora, and the general counsel’s offices at San Jose State and the CSU System, the lawsuit says.

O’Brien says it was clear that Tuite and San Jose State perceived him to be on the “side” of the two whistleblowers, Rasmussen and Hopkins, and fired him because of it.

“Steve O’Brien tried to protect a process that would get to the truth of what happened at SJSU,” Christopher Boscia, another attorney who represents him, said in a statement. “He tried to give voice to those who have gone unheard for too long. Instead of firing him, SJSU should have thanked him for stepping up on behalf of those student-athletes and coaches.”

In January, a separate CSU System investigation found Tuite responsible for retaliating against Hopkins by directing his supervisor to give him a low rating on his 2020 performance review as a result of his reporting of the allegations to outside entities, according to a copy of the investigation notice, which USA TODAY obtained. Tuite has the opportunity to appeal the finding.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division also is investigating the university’s handling of the allegations in 2010, four people who have spoken with the investigators told USA TODAY. The people described the topics they discussed under the condition of anonymity out of concern for jeopardizing an ongoing legal matter. Sportico first reported on the existence of the investigation.

The FBI also launched a criminal inquiry into Shaw’s conduct, two people who have spoken with investigators confirmed. They spoke to USA TODAY anonymously for the same reasons. The FBI’s press office declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Jose State athletic director sued by her deputy for retaliation

Recommended Stories

  • Court dismisses lawsuit trying to unite international college athletes with U.S. teams

    A lawsuit filed to help 16 international athletes from UCLA and Loyola Marymount reunite with their teams amid the pandemic has been dismissed by the U.S. District Court.

  • Amid scramble for COVID-19 vaccine, Latin America turns to Russia

    As Bolivia struggled late last year to secure deals with large drug firms to supply COVID-19 vaccines, the incoming president, Luis Arce, turned to Russia for help. By the end of December, Bolivia clinched its first major COVID-19 vaccine deal, with enough shots for some 20% of the population. The first Sputnik V doses arrived in the country in late January, just as virus cases were spiking.

  • ‘It’s really sad, who says that?’: Lindsey Graham mocked for thanking Trump for ‘allowing me to be in his world’

    ‘Morning Joe’ hosts laugh at senator’s continued subservience to former president

  • FBI investigating if Capitol officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with chemical irritant

    Medical examiner is ‘awaiting toxicology results’ before releasing a report on the death

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Harry tells Oprah he worried of history repeating

    Prince Harry was worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released from his and his wife Meghan's much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey.The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Oprah interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7.The suggestion of history repeating itself appears to reference the fate of Harry's mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.Harry said "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting her talking to you with my wife by my side," before going on to add "Because I can't imagine what it must have been like for her (Diana), going through this process by herself all those years ago.”It is the first TV interview the couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have given since making their homes in California last year.They shocked Britain when they decided to step back from royal duties.Last month the couple announced that are expecting a second child.In the clips, Oprah said that no subject was off limits and at one point tells the couple "you have said some pretty shocking things here," including that their situation had been "almost unsurvivable".

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • Duchess of Sussex accused of 'bullying Palace staff to tears'

    The Duchess of Sussex faced several bullying complaints from members of her staff during her time as working royal, it was claimed on Tuesday night, as tensions between the couple and Buckingham Palace deepened. She was accused of driving two personal assistants out of the household and undermining the confidence of a third employee, The Times reported. A spokesman for the Sussexes told The Telegraph: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good." Jason Knauf, the couple's communications secretary at the time, submitted a formal complaint about the claims in October 2018 in an apparent bid to protect his staff. In his email, he said: "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable. The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y."

  • Meghan wore earrings gifted by Prince Salman after Jamal Khashoggi was murdered

    The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings during a royal tour which were a gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia who is accused of ordering the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Chopard earrings worn by the Duchess at a formal dinner in Fiji in October 2018 during a royal tour of New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga were a wedding gift from the crown prince according to The Times. Kensington Palace was reportedly instructed to brief the media that the chandelier earrings were “borrowed” and this was reported by outlets covering the engagement. An aide has claimed the Duke and Duchess said the earrings were borrowed from a jeweller. Lawyers for the Duchess told The Times that while she may have stated the earrings were borrowed she did not say that they were borrowed from a jeweller. The lawyer denied the Duchess misled anyone about their provenance.

  • CrossFit condemns Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'loathsome and dangerous lies'

    CrossFit has publicly disavowed Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over the Republican's previous support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories.

  • Former MLB executive says Albert Pujols was lying about his age when he signed a $240 million contract with the Angels

    "Not one person in baseball believes Albert Pujols is the age he says he is," former Miami Marlins President David Samson.

  • Golden Globes 2021: Taylor Ledward accepts award for late husband Chadwick Boseman

    An emotional Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the best actor Golden Globe Award for her late husband Chadwick Boseman for his performance in "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom." Golden Globe© Awards clips provided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and DCP Rights, LLC.

  • GOP Senators Grill FBI Director over Use of Geolocation Data to Track Capitol Rioters

    Senators Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah) on Tuesday pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray on the procedures federal law enforcement officials have used to track down those who participated in the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. “I’m anxious to see those who committed unlawful, violent acts on January 6 brought to justice,” Lee said during a Senate Judiciary Hearing on Tuesday. “I also believe that … with this circumstance, like every other circumstance, we have to make sure that the civil liberties of the American people are protected.” The Utah Republican explained that he had “heard a number of accounts” of people who were in Washington, D.C. on January 6 who never went near the Capitol but were “inexplicably” contacted by FBI agents who knew of their presence in the district that day “with no other explanation, perhaps, other than the use of geolocation data.” “Are you geolocating people, through the FBI, based on where they were on January 6?” Lee asked Wray. “I think there may be some instances in which geolocation has been an investigative tool, but I can’t speak to any specific situation,” Wray responded. “But what are you using to do that?” Lee asked. “What’s your basis for authority? Are you using national security letters?” Wray said, “I don’t believe in any instance we’re using national security letters for investigation of the Capitol—” Lee interrupted to ask the FBI director if he had gone to the FISA court, to which Wray responded he did not “remotely believe FISA is remotely implicated in our investigation.” The senator continued pressing Wray, asking if the FBI is “using warrants predicated on probable cause.” “We certainly have executed a number of warrants in the course of the investigation of January 6,” Wray said. “All of our investigative work in response to the Capitol [riot] has been under the legal authorities that we have in consultation with the [Department of Justice] and the prosecutors.” Later, Hawley continued Lee’s line of questioning regarding geolocation data, asking Wray if his position is that he doesn’t know “whether the bureau has scooped up geolocation data, metadata cell phone records from cell phone towers.” “Do you not know, or are you saying maybe it has or maybe it hasn’t? Tell me what you know about this,” Hawley said. “So when it comes to geolocation data specifically—again, not in a specific instance, but just even the use of geolocation data—I would not be surprised to learn—but I do not know for a fact—that we were using geolocation data under any situation with connection with the investigation of [January 6],” Wray said. “But again, we do use geolocation data under different authorities and specific instances.” The FBI, Department of Justice and local police in Washington, D.C. are investigating the origins and execution of the January rioting at the Capitol, with the probe resulting in hundreds of arrests so far. Republicans have expressed concern that the methods law enforcement has used to track down rioters could infringe upon personal liberty. Last month Bank of America sparked outcry after it said it would hand over banking information to the federal authorities for people suspected of having involvement in the riots. In the days after the riot, Bank of America handed over data to the FBI on thousands of customers who traveled to Washington, D.C. around January 6, Fox News reported.

  • I received my first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in New York City and had to battle a flawed booking system

    An Insider reporter struggled to book an appointment and had to wait in line for hours to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

  • Republicans and majority of Democrats vote to keep incarcerated people from participating in elections

    No Republicans supported restoring the right to vote to incarcerated felons. A majority of Democrats likewise opposed the measure.

  • Texas has one of the worst vaccination rates in the U.S. It's reopening 'all businesses' anyway.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Tuesday that effective next Wednesday, "all businesses of any type" in the Lone Star state will be allowed to fully reopen. Additionally, he's ending the statewide mask mandate. Those in the room where Abbott broke the news applauded the decision, but plenty of skeptics took note, as well. Coronavirus cases have receded greatly across the country over the last several weeks, but it's unclear if that decline is now plateauing. On a related note, Houston, Texas' largest city, is the one city in the United States to have reported finding at least one case of every known variant of the coronavirus, which are believed to be more transmissible and have experts on the alert for another uptick in cases as they become the dominant sources of infection. It's unlikely Houston is actually alone in this regard, but it's still cause for concern. Texas is also lagging behind in vaccinating its population, which is the second largest in the nation. Only Utah and Georgia have slower per capita vaccination rates. Texas is bottom 5 in per capita vaccination rates, yet the governor seems to believe the pandemic is over. Wild. https://t.co/XptNvbu24U — Keya Vakil (@keyavakil) March 2, 2021 Abbott, it turns out, wasn't the only governor to ease restrictions Tuesday — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) actually beat him to the punch, announcing that businesses can operate at full capacity and county mask mandates will be lifted starting Wednesday. More stories from theweek.comThe biggest jazz star you've never heard ofArizona GOP lawyer tells Supreme Court the party needs certain voting restrictions to compete with DemocratsWhite House withdraws nomination of Neera Tanden as OMB chief

  • Top US general in the Middle East says troops were evacuated at just the right moment before a ballistic missile attack so Iran wouldn't know they left

    A US general says that he believes Iran "expected to destroy a number of US aircraft and to kill a number of US service members."

  • California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

    An SUV packed with 25 people pulled in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer on a two-lane highway cutting through farmland near the U.S-Mexico border early Tuesday, killing 13 and leaving bodies strewn across the roadway. When police arrived, some of the passengers were trying to crawl out of the crumpled 1997 Ford Expedition while others were wandering around the fields. The rig's front end was pushed into the SUV's left side and two empty trailers were jackknifed behind it.

  • CNN's Chris Cuomo is facing backlash for refusing to cover his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo's scandals after praising his pandemic response

    The TV host said he "obviously" can't cover his brother's scandals because it presents a conflict of interest.

  • 10 hours in Cancún hurt Ted Cruz's job approval more than when he tried to flip the presidential election

    New polling from Morning Consult shows Ted Cruz's job approval fell more after traveling to Mexico than when he objected to the election results.