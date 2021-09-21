San Jose State must pay $1.6 million after trainer abused women athletes, DOJ finds

San Jose State University must pay at least $1.6 million to women athletes sexually abused by its longtime sports medicine director, after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation confirmed Tuesday that school officials mishandled their complaints.

The DOJ investigation found that San Jose State “failed for more than a decade to respond adequately to reports of sexual harassment, incuding sexual assault,” by female athletes against former director of sports medicine Scott Shaw. As a result, additional women athletes continued to endure Shaw’s abuse until as recently as last year.

The DOJ findings confirmed the findings of other investigations and previous reporting by USA TODAY, which first revealed the allegations against Shaw in April 2020. Nearly two dozen women athletes have reported to San Jose State beginning in 2009 that Shaw had massaged their breasts, groin, buttocks and/or pubic areas, sometimes beneath their undergarments, under the guise of medical treatment.

“Our clients went over a decade believing that they were wrong, that they shouldn’t have spoken up,” said attorney Shounak Dharap, who represents several women who said Shaw abused them.

San Jose State University reinvestigated decade-old claims of sexual misconduct against its director of sports medicine, Scott Shaw, pictured here in an SJSU promotional video. Seventeen female swimmers alleged in 2009-10 Shaw inappropriately touched them during treatments.

“Our clients essentially felt gaslighted by the university because of the way the university conducted its first investigation. They were told in 2009 and 2010 that there was nothing there. So to have a finding by the DOJ over a decade later is incredibly vindicating to our clients.”

A 13-page summary released on Tuesday outlined the details of a settlement between SJSU and the Justice Department stemming from a Title IX investigation the department launched in June 2020. In addition to financial compensation, the settlement also requires SJSU to contact all female athletes who competed for the school from August 2006 to August 2020, the time when Shaw was employed there.

“The department concluded that for years, SJSU’s ineffective response exposed additional student-athletes to harm,” the department said in a release.

Story continues

Not all of the women have accepted the settlement money. The DOJ offered $125,000 each to

23 women inappropriately touched by Shaw. San Jose State said 13 people have accepted the money so far, amounting to $1,625,000, which will be paid by the school.

According to the settlement, San Jose State must change its Title IX and athletic department policies, survey students in 2023-24 to assess its changes and meet reporting requirements to the DOJ, which will monitor the agreement through the 2024-25 academic year. The school will also hire additional Title IX staff, including two investigators and an administrative assistant, and improve its sexual assault prevention and education programs.

San Jose State University

“​​We thank all the individuals who courageously came forward during the investigations,” San Jose State said in a statement. “To the affected student-athletes and their families, we deeply apologize… The health and safety of our campus community remains our top priority. We will continue to learn from the past so we never repeat it.”

The department did not name Shaw or any other parties, but the details are the same as those uncovered in San Jose State documents, a California State University System investigation and reporting by USA TODAY and other media.

The DOJ’s investigation also found San Jose State retaliated against two employees, including women’s swim coach Sage Hopkins, who first brought the allegations to light. In 2009, 17 athletes on his team complained about Shaw’s treatments, which prompted the university to conduct a human resources investigation.

San Jose State’s 2010 human resources investigation, however, cleared Shaw of wrongdoing. The school concluded then that Shaw’s touching constituted acceptable medical treatment. He remained in his position another 11 years.

Hopkins repeatedly raised concerns about Shaw’s conduct over the next decade. In 2019, he circulated a nearly 300-page document to officials at the school, Mountain West Conference and NCAA that detailed the swimmers’ allegations. In response, San Jose State President Mary Papazian reopened the investigation into Shaw in December 2019. The CSU System’s Title IX office hired an outside law firm to conduct the investigation.

During the reopened investigation, then-San Jose State athletic director Marie Tuite ordered a deputy athletic director to discipline Hopkins by issuing him a negative performance review. The deputy, Steve O’Brien, resisted the order, fearing it was retaliatory. Tuite fired O’Brien weeks later and went through with disciplining Hopkins.

Hopkins and O’Brien separately sued the university for retaliation in March. Hopkins remains in his position at San Jose State, and O’Brien now works as a law school dean at Santa Clara University. The DOJ confirmed the retaliatory discipline no longer appears in the employees’ personnel records.

Shaw announced his resignation from San Jose State in August 2020, just months before the conclusion of the reopened investigation, which substantiated 10 women’s allegations against him. That inquiry found Shaw’s treatments lacked medical basis, ignored proper protocols and violated the system’s sexual harassment policies.

Eight of the 10 women were among those who had originally reported Shaw in 2009. The other two were current SJSU athletes who said Shaw touched them inappropriately during medical treatments in 2018 and 2020.

Shaw has never been disciplined, arrested or charged. He did not cooperate with the state university system investigation. Through his attorney, Lori Costanzo, he previously denied any wrongdoing.

The fallout from the investigations has continued at San Jose State.

Following the reopened investigation into Shaw, Papazian, the SJSU president, announced in April several policy changes and resources for survivors. Among them was the adoption of a sports medicine chaperone policy, restructuring the Title IX office and providing it more resources and adding a full-time campus survivor advocate.

In May, Tuite was removed from her post as athletic director and assigned to a new role as director of external relations. She resigned from the university just three months later.

San Jose State said it is currently investigating what went wrong in its original human resources probe and in officials’ response thereafter.

Dharap represents 12 women, including 10 who would be covered by the DOJ settlement. In March, the women filed tort claim notices alleging that school employees knew of Shaw’s pattern of sexual abuse but did not protect them. The notice is required in California before a lawsuit is filed and gives a public agency 45 days to investigate and potentially settle ahead of a suit.

“The damages that have been suffered by our clients far exceed what they would have received under the resolution agreement, not just monetarily, but the opportunity for further institutional reform,” Dharap said.

“Our clients feel very strongly that there is still more work to do in getting San Jose to a place where our clients feel justice will have been served.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Jose State trainer abused women athletes: Department of Justice