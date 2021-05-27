Who is San Jose suspect Samuel Cassidy? Ex-wife details anger problems, authorities probe whether fires linked to shooting that killed 8

Christal Hayes, USA TODAY
·5 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Law enforcement on Wednesday worked to piece together what led a nine-year rail company worker to open fire on fellow employees at a light rail yard and whether a pair of fires, including one at the suspected gunman's home, were linked to the deadly rampage.

The suspected gunman, identified as Samuel J. Cassidy, 57, started firing rounds sometime around 6:30 a.m. local time. He shot and killed eight people before ending his own life at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail hub, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County — the most populated county in the Bay Area.

The facility includes a transit-control center, parking for trains and a maintenance yard.

Law enforcement agencies, from local departments to federal officers, spent Wednesday sweeping the sprawling transportation building for explosives after a bomb-sniffing dog alerted authorities to the presence of explosives at the building.

At the same time, authorities were investigating two fires that erupted around the same time and place as the shooting — including a blaze at the suspected gunman's home — and whether the fires were connected to the shooting.

Here's what we know about Cassidy and the attack.

Exes say Cassidy was abusive, had 'two sides'

Authorities have not determined a motive, nor have they said whether Cassidy was a legal gun owner or what type of firearm was used in the attack. His social media presence - if he had one - is not apparent, nor is his criminal record.

But, his ex-wife described him as having "two sides" and having anger issues.

Cecilia Nelms, who was married to Cassidy for about 10 years before they filed for divorce in 2005, told The Mercury News he often was angry at co-workers and about his assignments at work. She told the outlet Cassidy thought the VTA was unfair with its work assignments, though she said she hasn't spoken with him in about more than a decade.

"He had two sides," Nelms told The Mercury News. "When he was in a good mood he was a great guy. When he was mad, he was mad."

Another woman who dated Cassidy filed a restraining order against him in 2009, accusing him of rape and sexual assault. The filing, obtained by The Mercury News, also includes accusations that Cassidy had severe mood swings and suffered from alcohol abuse.

Doug Suh, who lives across the street from Cassidy, told USA TODAY he witnessed the fire at Cassidy's home around 6:45 a.m. and took video on both his cellphone and his security camera. He said Cassidy had lived in the area for 20 years but despite his roots there, seemed quiet and unfriendly. He said he'd tried to talk with Cassidy multiple times, saying hello and offering other pleasantries, but wouldn’t get much of a response.

"Every time I say hi, he’s ignored me," Suh said. “I was surprised though...I didn’t think he was going to ... kill people like that."

Suh added to The Mercury News, Cassidy was "lonely" and "strange." He never appeared to have visitors.

Once, Cassidy yelled at him to stay away as he was backing up his car. “After that, I never talked to him again," Suh told the newspaper.

Cassidy had worked for Valley Transportation Authority since at least 2012, according to the public payroll and pension database known as Transparent California. His position from 2012 to 2014 was listed as a mechanic. After that, he maintained substations, records show.

Records suggest Cassidy had been licensed with the Bureau of Automotive Repair as a smog check repair technician since 2003. He previously worked for a car dealership in the city.

Members of a union representing transit workers were meeting when the shooter began firing, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said, but it’s not clear that it was related to the attack.

Authorities examine two fires near shooting

As droves of law enforcement responded to the attack at the VTA, fire crews were responding to two blazes nearby.

The first call the San Jose Fire Department got was at 6:29 a.m. about a blaze at a lumber business — just minutes before calls started coming in about a shooting at the VTA about five miles away.

By Wednesday afternoon, a handful of firefighters were still outside the building spraying down the charred remains. There wasn't a visible law enforcement presence. Workers at a nearby business told USA TODAY others in the area heard noises early Wednesday morning that sounded like fireworks right before the blaze erupted.

"Fire started outside and spread to nearby commercial building," the fire department tweeted, writing the blaze "destroyed non-residential out building in nearby mobile home park."

Minutes after the shooting was reported, the fire department was called at 6:36 a.m. about a fire at a two-story house owned by Cassidy.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo told ABC-7 it appeared the gunman set the fire on his way to the work site, though fire department officials have not confirmed the blaze was intentionally set.

Footage captured by news helicopters showed law enforcement sifting through debris in the backyard of the beige home throughout the afternoon. The back of the home appeared to have the most visible damage with the roof charred and debris thrown in the yard.

No one was injured in either of the fires and both grew to two-alarm blazes before they were put out by fire crews, San Jose Fire Chief Robert Sapien Jr. said at a news conference, noting the three back-to-back incidents drained his department's resources and personnel.

Contributing: Grace Hauck, USA TODAY; Angelica Cabral, The Salinas Californian, part of the USA TODAY Network, who reported from San Jose

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Jose shooting: Suspect Samuel Cassidy had anger problems, was accused of rape

Recommended Stories

  • Victims identified in deadly SJ shooting at VTA light rail yard

    Here's what we know about those killed after a gunman opened fire at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.

  • Bill Gates' money manager reportedly told a Black employee she lived 'in the ghetto' and made sexual comments about female colleagues

    Former employees at the Gates' money management firm accused Michael Larson of judging female employees on attractiveness, the NYT reports.

  • Following San Jose mass shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asks: 'What the hell is wrong with us?'

    Authorities say a gunman opened fire at the Valley Transportation Authority building during a shift change on Wednesday morning, killing eight and injuring several others; the shooter died by suicide. This was one of the deadliest gun incidents to ever happen in Northern California, Politico reports. "When are we going to come to grips with this?" Newsom asked during a news conference.

  • Elderly Man Eats Once a Day After SF City Truck Killed His Working Wife

    A 73-year-old Asian man is barely scraping by after a San Francisco city truck hit and killed his wife earlier this year. What happened: Rui Xia Zhen, 67, the sole earner in the family, succumbed to her injuries from the Tenderloin incident on March 1. Surveillance footage shows a Department of Public Works (DPW) pickup truck struck her as she crossed Geary Street after coming out of the local Walgreens.

  • 10-month-old baby killed in attack by family's 2 Rottweilers: Police

    A 10-month-old baby has been killed after being attacked by the family’s two Rottweilers while the child’s father left them unattended for just a few moments to do a quick chore. The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. in Willow Spring, North Carolina -- about 15 miles south of Raleigh -- when the child’s father briefly left the baby unattended inside the family home to go outside and move a sprinkler in the yard, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Danny Johnson told WTVD at the scene of the incident. “The father had left the small child inside the residence unattended for only a couple of minutes, he heard a lot of commotion in the house, went back inside and found the baby unresponsive,” said Johnson.

  • Naked woman tells cops boyfriend assaulted her, CA police say. It led to a shooting

    Police said a naked woman flagged them down and told them she had been assaulted.

  • Simon Cowell calls Kelly Clarkson one of the 'nicest people I've ever met' in sweet 'American Idol' reunion

    The British TV judge appeared on Wednesday's "The Kelly Clarkson Show," dubbed as a "reunion with the OGs." There's clearly a lot of love there with Cowell saying he always tells aspiring stars to "Follow Kelly" when it comes to career goals.

  • Ex-College Student Who Left Alabama to Join ISIS Explains Herself and Why She Wants to Come Home

    "When you are brainwashed, you don't realize it until you snap out of it," Hoda Muthana says in the new documentary The Return — though the U.S. government says there's not reason to be so sympathetic

  • Coronavirus latest news: Millions of Australians ordered into lockdown as Indian variant spreads

    France toughens rules for Britons arriving 'from Monday' Downing Street not ruling out local lockdowns to tackle Indian variant EU demands €10 a day for each vaccine dose delayed by AstraZeneca Biden demands follow-up investigation as Wuhan lab leak theory gains traction Checking facts vs Cummings’s claims reveals major flaws in his evidence Australia's second most populous state of Victoria will enter a one-week Covid-19 lockdown forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business as authorities struggle to contain a highly-infectious outbreak. A fresh cluster of infections in Melbourne detected early this week has swelled to 26 on Thursday after the state reported 12 new cases overnight. Officials have traced the latest cluster, the first in the state in more than three months, back to an overseas traveller infected with a variant first found in India, although the virus transmission path is still unclear. From 11:59 pm local time (1359 GMT) on Thursday until June 3, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping, exercise or to take their coronavirus vaccinations. "We have seen more evidence we're dealing with a highly infectious strain of the virus, a variant of concern, which is running faster than we have ever recorded," Victoria state Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne. Mr Merlino said the federal government's sluggish vaccine rollout was partly to blame for the latest lockdown, saying it was "not where it should be". Follow the latest updates below.

  • Mayoral candidate killed in Mexico; 34 dead so far

    Yet another mayoral candidate in north-central Mexico has been killed, bringing to 34 the number of candidates murdered nationwide ahead of the June 6 elections. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday the killing was “without doubt” the work of organized crime gangs. The Etellekt consulting firm said the overwhelming majority of the 34 slain candidates were vying for nominations or running for local posts.

  • Co-workers of suspect among 8 shot to death at California transit facility

    Eight people were shot to death at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose, California, on Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, a VTA employee, also is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, sheriff's spokesperson Russell Davis said. VTA employees are among the victims, Davis said, adding that a survivor is in critical condition.

  • Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting

    An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own life as law enforcement rushed in, authorities said, marking the latest attack in a year that has seen a sharp increase in mass killings as the nation emerges from coronavirus restrictions. The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. in two buildings at a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the San Francisco Bay Area.

  • Trump's advisers reportedly in 'cloud of nerves' over Manhattan grand jury

    Former President Donald Trump's team is more nervous than usual now that prosecutors have convened a grand jury in an investigation into Trump and organization executives, Politico reported Wednesday. "There's definitely a cloud of nerves in the air," said an adviser to Politico. The shift in attitude compared to what Politico calls "the typical barrage of legal issues surrounding Trump," is reportedly attributed to fears that Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, whose taxes are under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, will "flip."

  • Report: Donald Trump offered senator money to end Patriots Spygate investigation

    According to ESPN, Trump was acting on behalf of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

  • California transit worker kills 8, extending U.S. epidemic of mass shootings

    Authorities did not immediately offer many details or a possible motive for the shooting, which unfolded about 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time (1330 GMT) at a light-rail yard for commuter trains of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), in the heart of Silicon Valley in the San Francisco Bay Area. A bomb squad was searching the yard and adjacent buildings after at least one explosive device was found, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis said at a news conference.

  • San Jose shooting: Bob Melvin, Bay Area teams share condolences

    Athletics manager Bob Melvin, a Bay Area native, said Wednesday that the morning's "awful" mass shooting in San Jose "[hit] home."

  • Here's what we know about VTA shooting suspect

    Here's what we know about the man suspected in the deadly shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.

  • Seth Meyers on Trump’s Evasion of Consequences: ‘He’s Like the David Blaine of Crime’

    NBCSeth Meyers on Wednesday reacted to the recent news that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has convened a grand jury to consider issuing indictments in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings.Meyers began by drawing a throughline from this case to all the other figures in Trump’s orbit who ended up in trouble with the law.“It’s just basic logic that if you’re surrounded at all times by that many criminals, there’s a solid chance you’re also a criminal,” Meyers said. He then likened Trump’s situation to that of the frontman of a band denying that he’s actually in a band.Still, Meyers said he wouldn’t be surprised if the ex-president emerges relatively unscathed.“Trump always manages to wriggle out of a jam,” the late-night host said. “He’s like the David Blaine of crime. If he ever goes to trial, he’ll just regurgitate a frog that has ‘Not Guilty’ written on its back. If the feds ever come for him, he’ll hide out in a glass box over the [River] Thames.”But if Trump himself may end up OK, that might not be the case for his family.Meyers said he would “totally believe” it if this investigation caused Trump to throw those close to him under the bus. “You think he named his eldest son after himself for sentimental reasons?” Meyers asked. “He did it so there would be a second Donald Trump to pin the blame on.”Commentators have also been discussing the likelihood that Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will flip on Trump.“I’m guessing when you work for Trump, you start thinking about flipping as soon as you get the gig,” Meyers said. “It’s like when you’re in the middle of a job interview at Little Caesars and you’re already fantasizing about how you’re going to quit.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Friends reunion: 10 of the best moments

    The six stars have reunited for a new televised special, 17 years after Friends drew to a close.

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg