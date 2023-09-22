San Juan County Commission adopts resolution supporting citizens' Second Amendment rights

The San Juan County Commission became the latest local government body to take exception to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s emergency public health order suspending the right of Bernalillo County residents to openly carry or conceal guns in public places when members passed a resolution affirming the Second Amendment rights of citizens earlier this week.

The resolution, presented by Sheriff Shane Ferrari, was adopted by a unanimous vote during the commission’s Sept. 19 meeting in Aztec.

Ferrari introduced the measure by describing the governor’s action as unprecedented.

“Using a public health order to strip New Mexicans of the Second Amendment constitutional rights, I think, not only has been shocking to New Mexico but to our entire nation from both sides of the aisle,” he said. “This is the first time anything like this has been done.”

The sheriff argued that the state’s public health orders were never intended to be wielded in the way that the governor used them when she issued the order. He said Lujan Grisham was attempting to circumvent the Constitution by issuing the order and called on commissioners to join the rapidly growing list of individuals and government entities who have expressed their opposition to it.

“I think we need to send a message that San Juan County does uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens,” he said. “We clearly understand, recognize and respect the Second Amendment of the Constitution and our citizens’ ability to defend and protect themselves.”

Ferrari said he understands that there is an epidemic of gun violence in New Mexico, as the governor cited in justifying her order, but he said limiting the rights of ordinary citizens is not the proper way to address the issue.

“If I had the answer to (gun violence), I’d be a millionaire right now,” he said. “Everybody’s looking for solutions to gun violence. But I tell you, we have to start at one place, and that’s our criminal justice system. There is no deterrent.”

Ferrari said recent changes to state law have contributed to rising crime levels.

“When somebody’s arrested, the next day, they’re back in their homes again,” he said. “Where is the deterrent?”

The sheriff apparently was referring to New Mexico’s pretrial release law, which voters overwhelmingly approved in 2016 as a constitutional amendment. It took effect in 2017.

It stipulates that those charged with a misdemeanor cannot be held without a hearing and conditions of release, which must be set by a judge within three days, essentially prohibiting judges from detaining such defendants because they cannot afford bail.

Under the law, district judges are allowed to deny pretrial release to dangerous defendants or others accused of felonies if the prosecution requests such a denial and demonstrates the validity of its concerns during a hearing.

A number of states and municipalities other than New Mexico have passed their own pretrial release laws, otherwise known as cash bail reform, in recent years. Critics of the law often refer to it as “catch and release,” blaming it for what they perceive as an increase in violent crime in recent years. But studies about whether that actually is the case have presented mixed findings.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico has issued a report called “Beyond the Myths — Making Sense of the Public Debate about Crime in New Mexico” that challenges the assumption that the state’s pretrial release law and the federal consent decree that the Albuquerque Police Department is operating under have contributed to an increase in crime, especially in the state’s largest city.

The report cites statistics that show crime in the United States peaked in 1991 and fell steadily for a quarter century. In Albuquerque, the report states, FBI data reveal crime rates began to rise in 2013, and property crime and violent crime have continued to rise — two years before the consent decree was instituted. That was also four years before pretrial release became law.

Nevertheless, Ferrari said he looks forward to being able to present his thoughts on the issue next week when he and other law enforcement officials from throughout the state meet with New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez for a symposium on crime.

“We’re finally going to be asked what we need as the field experts,” he said.

Responding to comments made by some of the commissioners, Ferrari returned to his contention that the governor’s public health order unfairly punishes law-abiding citizens rather than criminals.

“Criminals will not put up their guns,” he said. “That is the truth. They’re not. So why are we restricting law-abiding citizens from their ability to defend themselves when you know that criminals are not going to put their guns down. We have to go after the criminals. … We need to find the solutions in our criminal justice system.”

Commission Chairman Steve Lanier voiced support for the resolution, adding that he thought it was important for representatives of rural areas of the state to make their opposition heard, just as law enforcement officials in Albuquerque and Santa Fe have.

Commissioner Terri Fortner noted that she has concealed carry license and is careful to abide by all state laws requiring firearms to be safely stored when not in use.

“I know how to carry a gun,” she said. “I grew up in Central America as a teenager. I saw gun violence, and we could carry no guns down there. It was military rule, and the only way you had to control that violence in your home was a little bit of barbed wire and a bit of broken glass.”

San Juan County sheriff urges commission to support Second Amendment