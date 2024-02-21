San Juan County man has first case of hantavirus this year

Feb. 20—A San Juan County man was hospitalized with a case of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — the first case of the respiratory disease reported this year, according to the state Department of Health.

The man was released from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to a news release the department issued Tuesday.

According to the release, deer mice are the primary carriers of hantavirus in New Mexico. "The virus is found in mice droppings and urine, and people are typically exposed to hantavirus around their homes, cabins or sheds, especially when cleaning out or exploring enclosed areas with mouse droppings," the release said.

Erin Phipps, a public health veterinarian for the state, said in the release: "Mice tend to try to enter buildings to find shelter, so it is important to seal up homes and other structures. While there is no specific treatment for HPS, the chances of recovery are better when medical attention is sought early, and the healthcare provider is informed about any environmental contact with rodents."

Hantavirus created a dreaded health crisis in New Mexico in the 1990s as people throughout the state, often in rural areas, were fatally infected.

Symptoms typically develop within one to six weeks after rodent exposure and may look and feel like the flu or a stomach bug.