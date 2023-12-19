San Juan sheriff initiates investigation into New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence buybacks in Farmington

Dec. 18—The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether a Santa Fe-based gun violence prevention organization violated a state law on firearms transactions — raising questions about the legality of the group's gun buyback program that for years has received accolades.

New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence had championed a bill creating the law, which requires background checks for most private firearms transactions.

"I don't have anything against the New Mexicans [to Prevent] Gun Violence folks," San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said Monday.

"I just need to make sure they're operating lawfully like everyone else," added the sheriff, who said he personally doesn't believe gun buybacks curb crime.

The investigation comes after the organization posted late Saturday on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, it had dismantled "unwanted firearms" house by house in Farmington after the city government pulled the plug on a gun buyback event.

"Our gun buyback was canceled by the City, but local residents asked us to show up anyway," states the post, which included a photo of several firearms cut in half.

The post, which has generated more than 1 million impressions so far, triggered calls for an investigation, including from Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park.

New Mexico State Police "should investigate a private party going door to door and sawing people's guns in half without doing a background check as required for a transfer in New Mexico," wrote Lord, a staunch gun rights advocate.

She also called for the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the New Mexico Attorney General's Office to look into the matter.

"So many crimes committed by this anti-gun group," Lord wrote.

The organization also came under fire by the New Mexico Shooting Sports Association and others.

"Shoutout to [New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence] for joining forces with the 'rogue sheriffs' and 'bad-faith critics' by refusing to comply with laws criminalizing private firearm transfers in NM," the group wrote, referring to past opposition from law enforcement officials to various gun-control measures the Legislature has considered.

In response, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence denied a firearm transfer had taken place in Farmington.

"We have been doing this for years," the organization wrote. "Often, police give people our phone number when they want to turn in an unwanted firearm. This doesn't violate any background check laws as there is no transfer of firearms. We simply dismantle them. All that is left is wood and metal."

In an interview Monday, Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, reiterated a transfer didn't occur.

"The majority of participants did not even want a gift card," she said. "The one that did received a gift card after all guns were completely dismantled and destroyed."

Viscoli said she didn't understand the controversy.

"I find it curious that out of the over 2,000 guns we have destroyed, with 40% being semi-automatic firearms, that these nine guns would cause such an uproar," she said.

"It is ironic that people are talking more about nine unwanted working firearms being destroyed in Farmington but not talking about the very real problem of gun violence in Farmington," Viscoli added.

At issue is a bill passed by the Legislature in 2019.

The bill, signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, requires a background check when conducting a sale of a firearm. It allows for four exceptions, including a sale involving a law enforcement agency and a transaction between immediate family members.

New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence has hosted numerous buyback events in partnership with law enforcement agencies, including several in Santa Fe in recent years. People disposing of weapons often are offered gift cards in exchange for their guns. Police officers check each firearm collected — to ensure it is unloaded and determine whether it was stolen — before handing it over to the group for destruction.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, a Santa Fe Democrat who co-sponsored the 2019 legislation, said the intent of the law was never to require background checks when an individual seeks to destroy their own gun.

"Ultimately, it would be up to the courts to review the specific facts and statutory language assuming there is a challenge to the law," he said in a statement.

Ferrari doesn't believe the law includes an exception for the advocacy organization.

"Reviewing the law I do not see where they are exempt from having to undergo a background check and are required to like anyone else," he wrote in a Facebook post. "A sale is taking place (gift cards $100 and up), it is advertised as a purchase and called a 'buy back.' "

Ferrari said he's waiting for an opinion from the Attorney General's Office.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Raúl Torrez did not return a message seeking comment.

"In the law, it says anything anything of 'consideration,' which means anything of value," Ferrari said. "People expect to give up their gun and get something in return. It's a sale. But the law says that a background check has to take place prior to possession, so there's no backgrounds being done, but a transaction is being made."

Ferrari described gun buyback programs as a waste of taxpayer dollars.

"You can get rid of it yourself," he said. "You can go buy a chop saw and do it yourself. The government's going to pay $200, $300 for a gun that a pawn shop won't even buy from you because it's such a piece of junk."

Lord accused New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence of repeatedly advocating for gun laws that she said primarily punish legal gun owners.

"Ironically, they may have criminally violated the very laws they campaigned for," she said, citing Ferrari's investigation.

Lord also questioned whether the organization checked with the National Crime Information Center to determine whether the guns it dismantled had been stolen or used in a crime.

"Based on the pictures NMPGV showed on social media about the buyback," she said, "it appears they may now have illegal short-barreled rifles in their possession."

Viscoli said she felt obligated to travel to Farmington after City Manager Rob Mayes announced he was suspending the gun buyback event last week. Mayes said he and the city's police chief determined it was apparent "the program had not received enough advance education and community collaboration prior to scheduling this event," based on questions from the public.

Viscoli said the buyback event had been in the works for more than two years.

"There were four different people who really wanted to get rid of firearms for safety reasons," she said. "I felt it was my moral obligation to follow through on that, so I went to their homes — in front of them, with a chop saw, made sure the guns weren't loaded and cut them up. That is all we did."

