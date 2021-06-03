San Luis Obispo man accused of molesting children on Central Coast sought by police

Jun. 3—A San Luis Obispo man is wanted by police on suspicion of molesting multiple children across the Central Coast over several years, according to a sheriff's spokesman on Wednesday.

Detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit on April 29 obtained an arrest warrant for David Paul Wilson, 38, who faces multiple sex charges following an investigation that began in February, according to spokesman Tony Cipolla. Officials believe Wilson is hiding from law enforcement.

Charges include multiple counts of sexual acts with a child under the age of 10, aggravated sexual assault of a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, according to Cipolla.

The investigation began after detectives received a report that a juvenile was sexually assaulted and, over the course of their investigation, identified and contacted additional juvenile victims.

The abuse occurred in locations that are being withheld to protect victims' identities, according to Cipolla.

Wilson has a history of living in Santa Maria, Nipomo, the 5 Cities area, San Luis Obispo and San Jose, sometimes as a transient, and is known to have family in San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.

He has been described as someone who repeatedly finds relationships with single mothers, according to Cipolla, who said there may be more victims who have yet to be contacted but may have additional information.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Wilson is urged to contact the Sheriff's Department at 805-781-4550.