San Luis Obispo police investigate stabbing at Mission Plaza

A man in his late 30s was stabbed after an altercation near the creek at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo, according to police.

The victim walked from Mission Plaza down Monterey Street in the rain, leaving a trail of blood behind him.

After falling to the ground in front of a nearby business, eyewitnesses called for help, SLO police Sgt. Bryan Treanor told The Tribune.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, though his wounds are not expected to be life-threatening.

The police have identified a possible person of interest in the stabbing.

The San Luis Obispo Farmers Market was canceled due to the rain, so the stabbing did not disrupt the event.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information about the incident is asked to call San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7317.