San Marcos apartment fire suspect arrest affidavit outlines motive, attempt at cover-up

SAN MARCOS — Court records show that investigators knew the person arrested in connection to the deadly 2018 San Marcos apartment fire commented to a neighbor about the "flammability" of a mattress left outside and that he lied to them about his knowledge of this mattress just days after the fire.

That mattress was the determining cause of the fire, records state, and 30-year-old Jacobe Ferguson, whom officials arrested Wednesday and charged with arson causing serious bodily injury or death, admitted to a neighbor of the Iconic Village and Vintage Pads apartments that he started the fire.

The affidavit outlines some of the possible motives as to why Ferguson started the fire, including his "contempt" for women, a recent break-up and frustration with life.

The Statesman contacted the city of San Marcos to ask why Ferguson wasn't detained or investigated further five years ago. An official replied, "The City of San Marcos does not have any additional information to release at this time."

Jacobe Ferguson initially denied knowledge about mattress at Iconic Village apartments

The neighbor told investigators on July 24, 2018 — four days after the city's deadliest fire that killed five people — that Ferguson had a conversation with him about the "flammability" of a mattress that was left out in the breezeway of Building 500, one of the three damaged by the fire.

Officials interviewed Ferguson that same day, and he denied any knowledge about the mattress, court documents said. Authorities noted that Ferguson's demeanor "changed" when they said the mattress "had his name on it," but he remained "adamant" that he knew nothing about the mattress.

On July 25, 2018, investigators spoke with a former resident of Building 500 who said she left a mattress, box springs and pillows outside in the breezeway on the first floor for Ferguson with a message that said "Cobe." She showed officials text messages where Ferguson said he picked up the box springs and pillows, according to Ferguson's arrest affidavit.

On that same day, investigators went back to interview Ferguson, who admitted he "lied" about having knowledge of the mattress and that he had gotten too busy to pick up the mattress. He then told investigators he lied about picking it up to the former resident to get her "off his ass," adding that he was "negligent" for leaving it outside.

"The investigation continued with multiple people interviewed, potential suspects also identified, interviewed and ruled out," the affidavit says. "The investigation continued with no new leads."

Neighbor injured in San Marcos apartment fire shed light on alleged Jacobe Ferguson motive

Once investigators with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed the fire was started intentionally, the report stated it was caused by the "human intervention by the application of a competent ignition source to available combustible material" — essentially, the discarded mattress at the origin of the fire near rooms 507 and 509, the affidavit said. R

When investigators began reviewing the case last year, they interviewed a former resident of the building who was also badly injured by the fire. She admitted she had a relationship with Ferguson in June 2018 but ended things because he was "too emotional."

Investigators then went back to the neighbor who spoke with Ferguson about the "flammability" of the mattress in June. Officials discovered Ferguson called him the night of the fire while intoxicated to tell him that his apartment was on fire and that "his cats were dead."

The day after the fire, Ferguson and this neighbor spoke about ways the fire could have started, court records state. Ferguson said a "stray spark or someone intentionally setting fire" to the mattress could have caused it.

Authorities said that after reviewing camera footage of the interview, they believed this neighbor had more information that he was not telling them. A second interview was conducted later in the month, where investigators learned that Ferguson told the neighbor he started the fire.

Investigators said the neighbor confirmed "several" times that Ferguson started the fire.

The neighbor said Ferguson started the fire because he was dumped by the former resident, adding that Ferguson had a "contempt for women." Additionally, the neighbor said Ferguson was frustrated that he had to get rid of the mattress and by his life overall, as he was working three jobs and feeling like he was "getting nowhere." This neighbor added that Ferguson "had every reason to 'act out.'"

Hays County Jail records show 30-year-old Jacobe Ferguson was booked into the facility Wednesday on a charge of arson causing serious bodily injury or death, a first-degree felony for which he faces life in prison.

Records state that Ferguson also told the neighbor that the fire took over "super-fast" and "super hot" after it was lit on fire.

Ferguson had a conversation with the neighbor about whether he would face arson or murder charges, with the neighbor telling him "you're f*****," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also shows that in 2018, Ferguson asked the neighbor who left the mattress for him to lie to investigators about it and to "not say anything about the mattress."

That neighbor also admitted in an interview last month that she contacted Ferguson to see if he had been contacted again by investigators. She said he told her that she "didn't have to talk" to officials or to law enforcement and that she "did not remember" anything about the incident.

