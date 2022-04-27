San Marcos officer fired for misconduct appeals for job back; arbitrator to make final decision

Former San Marcos police Sgt. Ryan Hartman, who was fired from his job in January for misconduct related to deficiencies in duties and insubordination, appealed his termination this week. An arbitrator will determine in July whether to reinstate Hartman.

Hartman, who was indefinitely suspended Jan. 18, had worked for the San Marcos Police Department since 2007.

His appeal comes more than a year after Hartman was involved in a fatal crash in Lockhart in June 2020. Hartman was placed on administrative leave immediately after the incident, but he returned to duty in December 2020 after a grand jury declined to indict him on any charges related to the crash.

His indefinite suspension was not related to the crash, San Marcos city officials said during the hearing.

An internal investigation by San Marcos police Cmdr. Lee Leonard found several instances when Hartman failed to complete paperwork. Leonard testified as a witness this week affirming his report.

"I'd like you to reinstate me to my previous position before I was terminated," Hartman said during the hearing Tuesday. "Because I believe I can do a good job. ... What I did was wrong and I should've done better, and I believe they used (the June 2020 crash) to terminate me rather than discipline me."

Under Texas Local Government Code Chapter 143, a police officer who has been given indefinite suspension can appeal that punishment to an independent third party.

In February, Hartman appealed for his job back, with back pay, leading to a two-day arbitration hearing in San Marcos this week.

It was not immediately clear how much back pay Hartman would be entitled to should he be reinstated. Hartman was earning $41.46 an hour, according to city records.

Bill Detwiler, the arbitrator in the hearing, will decide whether Hartman will be reinstated.

During the hearing, witnesses from the San Marcos Police Department testified about his misconduct related to his performance as a sergeant, including failing to complete police officer evaluations and field reports.

Cmdr. Tiffany Williams, who worked with Hartman, said during testimony Monday that Hartman had several outstanding police officer evaluations.

Police Chief Stan Standridge, who testified Tuesday, said Hartman was involved in a use-of-force incident in January 2021, where he used a Taser on a man who he believed had his hands raised.

Hartman disagreed with those claims Tuesday, saying the man was not compliant and did not follow instructions, causing him to deploy his Taser. Another officer also deployed a Taser at the same time, he said. Hartman was placed on a 40-hour unpaid administrative leave for that incident.

Crash survivor Pam Watts, whose partner Jennifer Miller was killed in the June 2020 wreck, had been calling for Hartman's ouster from the department.

On June 10, Hartman, who was off-duty and driving his personal Ford F-250 pickup, failed to stop at the intersection of Texas 130 and Maple Street in Lockhart, striking Watts and Miller. Miller died at the scene. Watts was severely injured in the crash, suffering several broken bones, lacerations, bruises and post-traumatic stress disorder.

It was later discovered that Hartman had an open container of beer and beer salts inside his vehicle. Police suspected Hartman of driving while intoxicated and charged him with criminal negligent homicide.

Police said Hartman did not appear to be visibly drunk and did not smell of alcohol, but he declined to do a field sobriety test. Police secured a search warrant for his blood three hours after the crash. The toxicology report showed that Hartman did not have any alcohol in his system.

Hartman's attorney, Alyssa Urban, who works with the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas police union, made several claims that the city used paperwork and misconduct to hide behind the negative publicity created from the June 2020 fatal crash.

She argued that Hartman's misconduct was no more than "poor time management."

Urban also pointed out that Hartman had been suffering from issues related to the crash that were affecting his home and work life, and she argued it also contributed to the delays in his administrative paperwork.

In a recording shared with the courtroom between Hartman and Standridge, Hartman explains to Standridge that "I was not refusing or deliberately trying to not do this investigation, I was struggling getting them done."

He also mentioned having mental health issues and was "overwhelmed and having trouble sleeping."

A letter from Hartman's psychiatrist, which was written three months after his suspension, was presented during Tuesday's hearing diagnosing Hartman with trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety in relation to the June 2020 crash. Hartman started seeing this doctor immediately after the crash. Hartman said he has been going to regular therapy since then.

"There is no excuse for why I did not complete these on a timely basis," Hartman said during his testimony Tuesday. "My time management deficiencies and being overwhelmed and (having a) lack of sleep (is the reason). I couldn’t focus at certain times."

Hartman also testified Tuesday that he received a lot of hate mail after the June 2020 crash to his work email and at his home, throwing off his focus even more.

However, according to Standridge, Hartman told the chief that he could confidently and with clear wellness do his job before he returned to duty in December 2020.

Several police officers testified Tuesday to "Hartman being a good supervisor."

Police officer Kyle Lobo, who has worked for San Marcos for over two years, said Hartman was his supervisor, adding he held him and his shift mates accountable, including on paperwork and training requirements.

"Working for him as my supervisor, he has been fair and compassionate," Lobo said. "He assisted me in multiple investigations to be a better officer and did everything in his knowledge to make sure I was a good officer.”

In his plea for reinstatement, Hartman said Tuesday he feels like he is "in a better mental health space" after seeking additional help. He also intends "to do more training and gain additional tools" to help with his time management issues, he said.

