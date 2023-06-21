San Marcos police looking for driver of hit-and-run that led to death of 69-year-old man

Two separate drivers hit a 69-year-old pedestrian in San Marcos on June 14, and police say neither of them stopped to help the man who later died from his injuries.

San Marcos police are asking for the public's help in identifying one of the drivers.

Police said a delivery truck first hit Lenard Green Coleman of Nixon before 1 a.m. June 14 in the outbound lanes of the 1100 block of Texas 123. Police said they have determined who the driver of that delivery vehicle was but that person has not yet been charged.

After the first collision, police said a silver SUV struck Coleman after that driver turned left on Texas 123 from Ebony Street. Police said they have not identified the driver of this vehicle, but believe the driver lives in the neighborhood where the crash occurred.

Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Tony Scott at cscott@sanmarcostx.gov.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: San Marcos police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run