San Marcos police officer involved in deadly Lockhart collision in 2020 loses job

A San Marcos police officer who authorities say caused a fatal collision in Lockhart while off duty, was fired Tuesday evening — more than a year after the 2020 incident and after a survivor of the wreck had been calling for his ouster.

Ryan Hartman, who was a sergeant, had worked for the San Marcos Police Department since 2007.

City Manager Bert Lumbreras told City Council members in a statement that “Sergeant Hartman’s indefinite suspension came as the result of sustained misconduct related to dereliction of duty and insubordination.”

“In the civil service environment, an indefinite suspension is equivalent to a termination,” Lumbreras said. “Mr. Hartman does have the right to appeal this decision to either the Civil Service Commission or request his appeal be heard by a third-party arbitrator. Chief (Stan) Standridge indefinitely suspended Mr. Hartman effective this evening, Jan. 18, 2022.”

Crash survivor Pamela Watts told the American-Statesman on Wednesday that she was thrilled to see the action taken but believes more should be done.

“I hope that this is the beginning of the dominoes falling,” she said. “I am delighted he will no longer be standing in judgment of others. He's clearly shown that he shouldn’t have been. His behavior has nullified his ability to perform that job, but I am still seeking justice and upset by the people standing in its path.”

Watts and her partner, Jennifer Miller, were driving home on June 10, 2020, when Hartman, who was speeding, failed to stop at the intersection of Texas 130 and Maple Street in Lockhart, striking Watts and Miller.

Hartman was off duty that day and was driving his personal Ford F-250 pickup.

Miller died at the scene. Watts was severely injured, suffering several broken bones, cuts and bruises. Watts said she also suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Police later discovered an open container of beer and beer salts inside Hartman's vehicle, prompting a suspicion by police of driving while intoxicated and resulting in a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Police said Hartman did not appear to be visibly drunk and did not smell of alcohol, but they said when they asked him to undergo a field sobriety test, he declined to do so.

According to a report written by Lockhart police Lt. Daniel Williams on the day of the crash, Hartman said, “I caused the death of somebody by me not paying attention,” and then he denied the request.

A search warrant for his blood was granted three hours after the crash. The toxicology report showed that Hartman did not have any alcohol in his system.

Hartman was not charged with criminal negligent homicide. A Caldwell County grand jury declined to move forward with a criminal prosecution. Instead, Hartman was ticketed for running a stop sign and placed on paid administrative leave for several months. He returned to duty in late 2020, and he had worked in San Marcos until Tuesday without any reprimand.

In an April 2021 email obtained through an open records request, Standridge said no civil service rule was clearly violated by his off-duty conduct, which was not criminally prosecuted, and so he was returned to work.

The city of San Marcos and the San Marcos Police Department declined to comment further on the incident.

Community activists celebrated the news Tuesday evening and called upon Caldwell County to retry this case with a new grand jury for a criminally negligence homicide charge.

Mano Amiga, a San Marcos-based criminal justice activist group that has fought alongside Watts, said in a tweet, “Now it's time for District Judge Chris Schneider to take the negligent homicide case back to a grand jury for Hartman to face criminal charges for killing Jennifer Miller.”

Watts, who has filed a civil suit for personal damages against Hartman, is waiting for her time in court. A hearing in the suit is scheduled for Jan. 31.

“I don’t care about the outcome, but I do care about the process of fair play,” she said. “We have an obligation to society to make sure the checks and balances of the law are followed despite who the person is.”

