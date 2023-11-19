San Marcos police searching for car break-in suspects

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The San Marcos Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two burglary suspects who were seen breaking into cars at an apartment complex.

Suspects 1 and 2 (San Marcos Police Department)

On Tuesday, August 22 between approximately 4:30 and 5:00 a.m., video caught two subjects in the parking lot and mailbox area of the Verandah Apartments at 1805 N. I-35 in San Marcos.

The subjects were seen checking door handles to vehicles, entering several vehicles and stealing items.

Suspect #1 is described as:

A black male

5'9"-5'11"

Wearing a light blue Houston Oilers hat, an orange shirt, Khaki shorts, a chain necklace, a watch on his left hand and black shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as:

A Hispanic female

5'6"-5'8"

170-200 lbs

Dyed dark red hair

Wearing a black shirt, a black hat and red Spandex shorts

Tattoos on both arms, possibly the right side of her neck, and on the upper thigh and lower right leg.

If you have or know any information about this incident, the suspects or their whereabouts, please contact the San Marcos Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS.