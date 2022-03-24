San Marcos teen indicted on federal hate crime charge after Austin synagogue fire

A federal grand jury in Austin returned a three-count indictment Wednesday, saying a San Marcos teenager committed a hate crime when he intentionally set a Central Austin synagogue on fire last fall.

Franklin Barrett Sechriest, 19, was indicted Wednesday on charges of damage to religious property, a hate crime; use of fire to commit a federal felony; and arson.

Since the Oct. 31 fire, Congregation Beth Israel has been holding services in its auditorium. The synagogue hired a forensic structural engineer to evaluate the building and determine how to best repair the fire damage.

After the fire, "so many people who heard the news of this terrible incident" stepped forward to offer their help and asked where they could make a donation to the temple's rebuilding efforts, Rabbi Steve Folberg said in a statement to congregation members after the fire.

"The astounding level of encouragement and support that we have received from all over the country has lifted all of our spirits," Folberg wrote.

Sechriest has been in jail since his arrest Nov. 12. He is in a federal medical facility outside Texas, where experts are assessing his mental competency, said his attorney, Daniel Wannamaker.

"His competency is in question," said Wannamaker, who added that Sechriest has autism and Tourette syndrome.

Sechriest, a member of the 6th Brigade of the Texas State Guard and a Texas State University student, was identified as the person seen on surveillance video carrying a 5-gallon container and toilet paper toward the synagogue’s sanctuary, his arrest affidavit states.

"Moments later, multiple surveillance videos captured the distinct glow of a fire that appeared to come from the sanctuary" as well as Sechriest running away, the court document says.

Agents searched Sechriest’s home and found items similar to those seen on the

surveillance videos, including clothing and a receipt for a 5-gallon container. They also found handwritten journals.

"I set a synagogue on fire. … Get worried when it mentions they are ‘hopeful’ a suspect will be caught,” a journal entry read.

Wannamaker said that, during the pandemic, Sechriest spent a lot of time online and "fell prey to some right-right ultranationalists."

"These are not Franklin's motives," Wannamaker said. "These are not Franklin's ideas. But he was used as a tool by some really bad people."

Sechriest faces a maximum of 30 years in prison for the damage to religious property charge, a mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison for the use of fire charge and a maximum of 20 years for arson.

The FBI and Austin Fire Department investigated the case, and the U.S. Justice Department's civil rights division is prosecuting the case.

