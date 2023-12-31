San Marino Café & Marketplace damaged during overnight break-in
A café in San Marino was the target of an overnight break-in Saturday, but the owner said despite the incident, she's feeling grateful.
A café in San Marino was the target of an overnight break-in Saturday, but the owner said despite the incident, she's feeling grateful.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
The Seminoles' undefeated season is over.
Vizio recently agreed to settle a class action lawsuit in California over its marketing of "effective" refresh rates for $3 million. The lawsuit alleged these descriptions were misleading. People who purchased a Vizio TV in California after April 30, 2014 may be eligible for up to $50.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will also sacrifice some cash.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's Lions at Cowboys game.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
Hey, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter recapping the week that was in tech. But then, an appeals court instituted a pause, allowing Apple to resume sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 -- at least temporarily.
Over 263,000 shoppers have weighed in on this digital scale with a perfect rating.
Finding durable baggage that doesn't cost as much as a plane ticket can be tough. Save over $100 on our affordable Samsonite and American Tourister picks.
'Tis the season for a good fright! Here are six scary movies to stream if you're over all the Christmas classics.
Illinois AD Josh Whitman says the university was not aware of a rape allegation against Shannon until an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
In neighborhoods just north of Mexico City, the Volkswagen Beetle—the old Volkswagen Beetle—represents more than transportation; it's a lifestyle choice. Out of series production for 20 years (although it was succeeded for a time by a much more modern New Beetle), the classic version lives on in select places. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in 2003 the last Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, in Puebla, which had opened in 1964 and was long an object of pride for the Mexican people.
The season of giving now extends to you! Time to treat yourself to bestselling knife sets, pillows and other fun finds.
Score huge savings on a smart thermostat, Crocs clogs, luxe sheets and more.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The Buckeyes were shorthanded and looked like it.
It’s shaping up to be a competitive Big 12 season with four of the 11 remaining undefeated teams in Division I residing in the conference.
A look at San Francisco records shows the city might be owed more than $200M for unpaid fines on parking tickets issued between 2018 and 2023.