San Mateo traffic stop leads to drug arrests

(KRON) – Two men were arrested for drug charges after a traffic stop in San Mateo on Friday.

At 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 2, San Mateo police officers pulled over a silver BWM traveling south on Highway 101. The vehicle was occupied by two men. According to police, the officer was speaking with the driver and noticed a firearm wedged between the driver’s seat and the center console of the car.

The vehicle’s occupants were removed from the vehicle without incident, police said.

San Mateo Police Department

The officers conducted a vehicle search and found narcotics in different locations. Police confirmed the 9mm pistol was loaded.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Sunnyvale resident, Jose Cruz Narvaez. The passenger was identified as 31-year-old San Mateo resident Carlos Lopez Ramirez.

Narvaez was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for possession of a controlled substance while armed, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a narcotic, and possession of a controlled substance.

Ramirez was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on possession of a narcotic.

