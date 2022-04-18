San Miguel man dies after Easter morning car crash in SLO

A deadly car crash on Broad Street killed a man on Easter morning in San Luis Obispo, according to a police news release.

Police said a collision involving two vehicles occurred in the 3900 block of Broad on Sunday at about 11:39 a.m.

When emergency responders arrived, they found an unconscious driver and began to provide medical aid.

A 29-year-old resident of San Miguel succumbed to hsi injuries after being taken to a local hospital, police said.

The name of the person isn’t being released yet pending notification of next of kin. The occupant of a second vehicle involved in the wreck was evaluated at the scene by fire personnel and released, SLO police said.

“This is an active investigation, and officers are working to determine the factors that led to this collision,” the release stated. “Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved, however the decedent was not wearing a seatbelt, which contributed to the severity of their injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to call SLOPD Officer Josh Walsh at 805-781-7317.