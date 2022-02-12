🌱 San Onofre Nuclear Waste Removal + Super Bowl Dining Guide

Good morning! Lisa Frost here with a brand-new edition of the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Daily.

First, today's weather:

Sunny and very warm. High: 81 Low: 43.

🏡 When it's time to buy or sell, be sure clients think of you first. See how we can help build your reputation as the go-to real estate pro in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton. Learn more here.

Here are the top five stories today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

Rep Levin and Rep Issa are co-sponsoring a bill to remove San Onofre Nuclear Waste. The bipartisan Spent Fuel Prioritization Act prioritizes the removal of spent nuclear fuel from decommissioned nuclear sites in areas with large populations, high seismic hazards, and where the continued storage of spent nuclear fuel represents a national security concern. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) An Oceanside man convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from his brother's annuity policy has been sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution.

Randall Smith, 64, bought a $1.2 million annuity policy and later obtained power of attorney for his brother Garrett Smith, who had recently been diagnosed with early onset dementia. (NBC San Diego) Score tasty takeout for your at-home, football parties, or find on-site, viewing options, when the L.A. Rams take on the Bengals Feb. 13. Patch's annual Super Bowl dining guide can steer you to sure-fire wins for takeout, delivery or restaurant specials from eateries throughout San Diego County. (San Diego Patch) Oceanside Museum Of Art kicks off its 25th Anniversary with an Evening Under the Stars at The Seabird Resort. “We are thrilled to be celebrating 25 years and there is no better way to start the year than with an in-person gala at one of Oceanside’s newest oceanfront properties,” says Maria Mingalone, Executive Director of Oceanside Museum of Art. (There San Diego) Oceanside Principal of Libby Elementary School, Cesar Mora, had been selected as the 2022 San Diego County & Imperial County Elementary Principal of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators. He is the only principal representing San Diego County and is one of 19 across the state who are receiving this recognition. - (KUSI)

Story continues

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

Valentine’s Day at Mellano Farm Stand (10:30 AM)

Calderon Wedding Reception - Veterans Association of North County (5:00 PM)

Exhibition Celebration (5:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Nextdoor Neighbor, Park Lake: "FREE COVID TESTING - OCEANSIDECARLSBADVISTA" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Rancho Del Oro: "Hi, we just moved into the neighborhood, and two of our cats got out. - The grey tabby is named Tigress and nervous around people at first. The black kitten with the puffy tail is named Wilfred and is very friendly and slightly drools. T..." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Mira Costa Highlands: "More sightings of coyotes.. - Mira Mesa, Camarillo and across College blvd.." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Eastside: "Lost cat. - Her name is Coco and was last seen the weekend of Feb 5 in Oceanside on the corner of Holly and Kraft. She is friendly but shy and will probably not come to strangers. Please contact if you see her. Thank you Kim 817-707-0542" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Fire Mountain: "Jeff Prior Photos will be at the Vista Farmers Market this Saturday, February 12 from 8:00-12:00. - I’ll be set up in the last row of the Vista Courthouse parking lot on Melrose Ave. Photos of our local area make great Valentine’s Day gi..." (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Institute of Healthcare - Become an EMT in just 4 - 8 weeks — (Visit Website)

Oceanside Adventures - Daily, Year-Round Whale and Dolphin Tours — (Visit website)

Flourish + Live Well - Get 20% off CBD gummies — (Visit website)

Add your business here

Heart Shaped Whale Blows: Oceanside Photo Of The Day



Heart Shaped Whale Blows

Want to see your local photo here? Submit it for consideration. Please just confirm in the email that you own the rights to the photo, and that Patch has permission to republish it.



Events:

Other classifieds:

Loving the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.frost@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Saturday. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Lisa Frost

About me: I am the Community Publisher for the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch and love sharing all things Oceanside. It's a privilege to help locals and those visiting our incredible and diverse city stay informed about local news, people, and the stories that shape our community. Explore all that Patch has to offer Oceansider's:



Questions? Concerns? Comments? You have my full attention at lisa.frost@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch