San Patricio officials investigating death of Mathis man found in car at Nueces River

A Mathis man has been identified after his body was found in his vehicle on County Road 362-1 in Jim Wells County early Thursday morning.

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office and Texas Rangers are investigating the death of 42-year-old Michael Espinoza of Mathis after suspects were found trying to push a car with his body inside into the Nueces River, according to Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

Rivera said investigators are looking at three suspects whose identities have not been released. One suspect is in custody on an unrelated charge, but not currently charged with murder pending further analysis of forensic evidence. Rivera said the forensic team collected an abundance of evidence from the vehicle.

Rivera said the department received a call and when they arrived to the scene the car was stuck and was unable to be submerged. Espinoza's death is being investigated as a homicide. His cause of death has not been released.

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas.

