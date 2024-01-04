San Pedro family targeted with racial slur painted on their car

A San Pedro family remains shaken after they woke up to find their car was vandalized with a racial slur during the holidays. “I couldn’t believe this happened to me in San Pedro,” said Reginald Scott, the victim. Scott said his red Ford Mustang was vandalized sometime between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The suspect used black spray paint to leave a large message across one side of the car saying, “Merry Christmas” followed by the N-word. The other side was also painted across with indiscernable lettering. Swatiskas were painted onto the bumper and the vehicle’s tires were slashed. KTLA's Rick Chambers reports on Jan. 3, 2024.

View comments